The Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) in a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. Pittsburgh dropped its last game, 33-31, to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Packers are on a two-game win streak. beating the Cardinals 27-23 in their last contest. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium. According to the latest NFL odds, Green Bay is favored by 3 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. The Packers are -155 money line favorites (risk $155 to win $100), while the Steelers are +130 underdogs.

There are dozens of betting options if you're wondering how to bet on the NFL, or more specifically, Packers vs. Steelers. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Packers vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet NFL.

Where to bet on Packers vs. Steelers on Sunday



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. bet365 is offering new users either $300 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net. DraftKings offers $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins, along with three free months of NBA League Pass. At FanDuel, new users can claim $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins.

Both the BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provide bonus bets, but only if your first bet loses. Fanatics gives new users who place a cash wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer up to $200 in FanCash per day every day for ten (10) straight days, if the initial wager settles as a loss. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the aforementioned offers, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. At Caesars, new users can get 20 100% sportsbook profit boosts with a $1 bet.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Packers vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Packers vs. Steelers betting preview, picks

Packers vs. Steelers (+3)

The Packers come into this contest 1-2 ATS following a win and 2-4 ATS as the favorite. Meanwhile, the Steelers are 1-0 ATS after a loss and 1-1 ATS as the home team. Pittsburgh is also 2-1 as the home team in 2025. SportsLine's model predicts the Steelers defending their home field again and has them covering the spread in 54% of simulations.

Over 45.5 points

Green Bay is 14th in the NFL in total offense (343.3) and seventh in the NFL in scoring offense (26.3). Meanwhile, the Steelers put up 25 points per contest, along with the third-most passing touchdowns (14) in the NFL. The over has cleared in three straight games for Green Bay. As for Pittsburgh, the over cashed in four games this campaign. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 46 total points.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.