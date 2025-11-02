To cap off another busy NFL Sunday, the Washington Commanders will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. Washington is off to a disappointing 3-5 start after making the NFC Championship Game last season, but will have starting quarterback Jayden Daniels back from a hamstring injury after he missed last week's loss to the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Seattle is 5-2 and has had an extra week to prepare coming off a bye week, and will look to counter the Commanders' third-ranked rushing attack with the NFL's best run defense. The latest Week 9 NFL odds list the Seahawks as 3-point favorites on the road, and the over/under is 48.5 points.

Seahawks vs. Commanders betting preview, picks

Seahawks -3 vs. Commanders

"No hints of 2024 yet for the Commanders, yet to flash some of the magic and spark that we saw constantly a season ago. The status of Jayden Daniels (who missed Monday vs. the Chiefs with hamstring issues) is likely to be a go for Sunday night, but he'll be minus key target Terry McLaurin, back on the shelf," SportsLine handicapper Bruce Marshall said. "Commanders have lost back-to-back games by 20+ points. Meanwhile, Seattle is well-rested off a bye, and has continued to excel on the road, where it has won all three of its starts this season, as well as five of six overall as Sam Darnold continues to prove a very worthwhile QB signing in the offseason, and at least a slight upgrade from Geno Smith."

Under 48.5 points

Washington's offensive numbers are undoubtedly skewed by the fact that Daniels has only finished four games this season, and having last year's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year back should help. However, the Commanders only averaged 22.4 points in the five games that Daniels did start, and he'll also be without top receiver Terry McLaurin (quad). Washington has been incredibly dependent on its running game all season, and Seattle has the NFL's best run defense, as the Seahawks only allow 75.7 rushing yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry. With Cooper Kupp (heel) not expected to play on Sunday, Seattle will also be down a playmaker, and that is part of the reason why the model predicts that the Under hits in 53% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.