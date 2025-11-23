The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are both division leaders through the first 11 weeks of the season and they'll go head-to-head in a critical NFC matchup on Sunday Night Football in Week 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. and the Rams lead the NFC West at 8-2 while the Bucs lead the NFC South at 6-4. Los Angeles is favored by 6.5 at home in the latest Rams vs. Buccaneers odds while the over/under is 49.5 points and you can also bet NFL player props like Baker Mayfield over/under 242.5 passing yards or Puka Nacua over/under 87.5 receiving yards.

Buccaneers vs. Rams betting preview, picks

Buccaneers (+6.5) vs. Rams

It's been an injury-plagued season for the Tampa Bay offense but Baker Mayfield, Emeka Egbuka and the rest of the supporting cast still have the Buccaneers ranked 10th in scoring despite. Now Todd Bowles is indicating that Bucky Irving (foot) and Chris Godwin (leg) are ramping up at practice and could be available as early as Sunday night. Having either back would be a huge morale boost, but Mayfield and Egbuka alone could pose problems for a Los Angeles pass defense that ranks 21st in the NFL. The model predicts that Tampa Bay covers in 58% of simulations.

Under 49.5 points

Despite the fact that teams have been able to move the ball through the air against the Rams, Los Angeles ranks second in the NFL in scoring defense. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers defense is struggling of late but the Rams are also coming off one of their worst offensive performances of the season against the Seahawks. The Under has hit in four of five Rams game and the model predicts that it hits in 55% of simulations for Sunday Night Football.

