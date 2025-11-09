The Los Angeles Chargers (6-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 for an AFC game that could have a significant impact on who makes the postseason at the end of the year. The Chargers are coming off a 27-20 victory over the Titans in a surprisingly close contest that saw them fall behind, 14-7, after the first quarter. The Steelers are coming off an impressive 27-20 win over the Colts, handing Indianapolis just its second loss of the season. The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites, according to the latest Steelers vs. Chargers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Chargers vs. Steelers betting preview, picks

Steelers (+2.5) vs. Chargers

The Steelers are coming off an impressive 27-20 win over the Colts, snapping Indianapolis' four-game winning streak and making them the final NFL team to reach two losses this season. Pittsburgh intercepted Daniel Jones three times in the victory and held the No. 1 scoring offense to 20 points (the Colts are averaging 32.2 ppg this season) after allowing more than 30 points in back-to-back contests. The model believes that defensive success will continue into Sunday Night Football to cover the margin. Aaron Rodgers has been efficient for the Steelers, throwing for 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions, while completing 68.7% of his passes for 211.5 yards per game. The model projects the Steelers to cover in 56% of simulations.

Over 44.5 points

The Over has hit in four straight Chargers games, and the over/under total was between 43.3-48.5 points in those contests. Los Angeles' games aren't hitting Overs due to elite offensive or lackluster defensive performances, as the Chargers are 17th in scoring offense (23.9 ppg) and 12th in scoring defense (21.4 ppg). But they consistently have games with just enough scoring to outscore the sportsbooks' expectations, as the betting apps continue to set their number at lower totals. Each of those four games went Over 45 points as well. Meanwhile, the Steelers have the No. 12-ranked scoring offense (25.3 ppg) and 21st-ranked defense (24.4 ppg), and each of the last three Pittsburgh games has totaled more than 45 points. The model projects the Over to hit in 51% of simulations.

