Outside of Super Bowl Sunday, Thanksgiving is arguably the day most synonymous with football, and the NFL made sure to schedule three mouthwatering matchups. The Thanksgiving NFL schedule begins with the Detroit Lions (7-4) hosing the Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1) hosting the Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) at 4:30 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+, before the Baltmore Ravens (6-5) host the Cincinnati Bengals (3-8) at 8:20 p.m. ET. All three games are sure to garner ample online sports betting interest.

Packers vs. Lions betting preview, picks

Lions (-2.5) vs. Packers

Even with significantly stronger all-around seasons for the Lions the past few years, Thanksgiving has still been a tough day for the franchise despite playing at home annually. The Lions have lost seven of their last eight Thanksgiving games; however, Detroit did defeat Chicago, 23-20, on Thanksgiving last season. The Lions are coming off a 34-27 overtime victory over the Giants to improve to 7-4 overall and 4-1 at home this season. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns and added 11 receptions for 45 yards and a score last week, as a nearly unstoppable weapon out of the backfield. He's averaging 113 rushing yards at home this season, and the model projects Gibbs to be a significant reason the Lions win and cover on Thanksgiving. The model projects the Lions to cover the spread in 52% of simulations.

Chiefs vs. Cowboys betting preview, picks

Chiefs (-3) vs. Cowboys

The Chiefs missing the playoffs flashed before the eyes of nearly everyone in America when seeing Kansas City trailing by 11 points in the fourth quarter last week and on the verge of falling to below .500 after 12 weeks. But rather unsurprisingly, given how dominant the Chiefs have been in recent seasons, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid didn't allow that to become a reality, completing the comeback and forcing overtime in an eventual 23-20 win over the Colts, who entered last week as one of only three teams in the AFC with two losses. Every game remains crucial to the Chiefs, who at 6-5 are far from certain to make the postseason, and they'll take on the 5-5-1 Cowboys. Dallas' defense has performed better since its trade deadline acquisitions, but overall, the Cowboys still rank 31st in scoring defense at 28.5 ppg allowed this season. With a national audience in what is likely to be the most-viewed regular-season game of the NFL season, the model expects the Chiefs to put on a show, projecting Kansas City to cover the spread in 54% of simulations.

Bengals vs. Ravens betting preview, picks

Ravens (-7) vs. Bengals

Even if Joe Burrow (toe) can take the field for the first time since Week 2, the main reason for the Bengals' 3-8 record this season remains unaffected. Cincinnati has the worst scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 32.7 ppg on an NFL-worst 415.8 yards per contest. The Bengals are 18th in scoring this season at 22.5 ppg, which is just below the NFL average. The Bengals averaged 27.2 ppg in Joe Flacco's six starts, which would rank seventh over the course of the whole season, and they still went 1-5 due to the abysmal Cincinnati defense. With a matchup against Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers ahead, the model does not project this to go well for the Bengals' defense, and it will be difficult for whoever Cincinnati's QB1 is to keep pace with what the 'D' allows. The model projects the Ravens to cover in 54% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.