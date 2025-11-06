The Denver Broncos (7-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) on Thursday Night Football in an AFC West rivalry to kick off the Week 10 NFL schedule. The Broncos are coming off an 18-15 victory over the Texans, where Denver relied on more fourth-quarter magic to pull off the last-second victory. Meanwhile, the Raiders are coming off their own wild contest, losing 30-29 in overtime to the Jaguars, who scored a two-point conversion on the final play for the win. The Broncos are 8.5-point favorites, according to the latest Broncos vs. Raiders odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5.

Raiders vs. Broncos betting preview, picks

Broncos (-8.5) vs. Raiders

For a 7-2 team, the Broncos sure know how to keep their fans and betting supporters on the edge of their seats. Denver has won six straight games despite trailing entering the fourth quarter in four of those contests. However, the majority of their slow starts have come on the road this season, as the Broncos are 4-0 playing in Denver with an average victory of 13.5 points in the mile-high altitude. The Broncos defeated the Cowboys, 44-24, in their last game in Denver. Meanwhile, the Raiders traded wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for draft picks on Tuesday as they are in the midst of another lost season with a 2-6 record at the bottom of the AFC West. The model projects the Broncos to cover the spread in 62% of simulations.

Over 42.5 points

The Broncos were held to 18 points last week against the Texans, but Houston has the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL. In the two prior weeks, Denver scored 44 points against Dallas and 33 points against the Giants, and the Raiders' defense is more similar to those units than Houston's defense. The Raiders are 23rd in scoring defense, allowing 26.3 ppg this season, and they've allowed at least 30 points in back-to-back games. Las Vegas has also allowed at least 25 points in five of its last six games. Meanwhile, the Raiders scored 29 points against the Jaguars, which is the third-most Jacksonville has allowed this season, so that may create offensive momentum going into a short week for TNF. The model projects the Over to hit in 62% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.