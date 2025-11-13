The New England Patriots (8-2) host the New York Jets (2-7) on Thursday Night Football in an AFC East rivalry to kick off the Week 11 NFL schedule. The Patriots are coming off a 28-23 road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where quarterback Drake Maye has propelled his name up toward the very top of the 2025 NFL MVP odds boards. Maye is third in the NFL in passing yards (2,555) with 19 touchdowns compared to five interceptions. Meanwhile, the Jets, despite trading away two of their best defenders last week, are coming off a 27-20 win over the Browns and have now won two straight games. The Patriots are 11.5-point favorites, according to the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. New England's over/under for total team points is 27.5, while New York's is 14.5.

Jets vs. Patriots betting preview, picks

Patriots (-11.5) vs. Jets

Before the season began, the Patriots were one of the trendy picks to be one of those teams that go from last place the season before to making the playoffs the following season, and anyone who had that belief entering the year appears to be on their way to be proven correct. The Patriots are 8-2 to open the season with wins over consistent postseason teams such as the Bills and Buccaneers. Ever since their season-opening loss to the Raiders, they have won eight of games games, including seven straight contests. They are 5-0 straight up and 4-1 against the spread as a favorite over that stretch, and that's a trend the model expects to continue on Thursday Night Football. Drake Maye is playing like an MVP frontrunner, and although the Jets have won two straight games, those wins came against the Bengals and Browns. The model projects the Patriots to have all the value.

Over 43.5 points

New England has the No. 8 scoring offense in the NFL at 26.5 ppg this season, and it has scored at least 23 points in each contest over its current seven-game winning streak. Maye has multiple touchdown passes in five straight games while averaging 258.8 passing yards per game during that stretch. Meanwhile, the Jets have the No. 26 scoring defense (26.8 ppg allowed) this season. New York's scoring totals have been up-and-down this season, but the Jets did score 27 points last week, aided by two special teams touchdowns, after scoring 39 points against the Bengals in their prior game. New York has scored at least 27 points in four of nine games this season, so they can score enough to take this game to the Over. The model projects the Over to hit in 76% of simulations.

