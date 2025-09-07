The Week 1 NFL schedule continues on Sunday with 13 more games, including the Packers vs. Lions at 4:25 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 1.5-point favorite in the Week 1 NFL odds, while the over/under is 47.5. Packers vs. Lions is just one of several division rivalries on the Week 1 NFL schedule, which also features Giants vs. Commanders (-6.5, 45.5), Buccaneers vs. Falcons (+1.5, 47.5) and 49ers vs. Seahawks (+1.5, 43.5). Sunday's schedule also features the Bills (+1) vs. Ravens on Sunday night in a matchup between Super Bowl contenders. Week 1 concludes with the Bears (+1.5) hosting the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Week 1 NFL betting preview, picks

All 32 teams will be in action between Thursday and Monday to open the 2025 NFL season and the remaining Week 1 NFL schedule is highlighted by primetime games on Sunday and Monday. There are also nine divisional rivalry matchups, with the week bookended by Cowboys vs. Eagles in the NFC East and Bears vs. Vikings in the NFC North. Here's a look at a few of the SportsLine Projection Model's Week 1 NFL best bets:

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5) vs. Carolina Panthers | 1 p.m. ET | Sunday, Sept. 7

Doug Pederson was fired after a 4-13 season and now former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen takes over as head coach. Coen played a big role in revitalizing former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield's career in Tampa Bay and now he'll hope to help develop former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville. Brian Thomas Jr. is an emerging No. 1 receiver and Travis Hunter's playmaking ability should improve the Jaguars on both sides of the ball. In a weakened AFC South, Jacksonville has the potential to get back into the mix quickly while Carolina is still trying to rebuild its roster and decide if Bryce Young is their long-term starter at quarterback all at once. The model says Jacksonville covers in 55% of simulations.

Seattle Seahawks money line (-101) vs. San Francisco 49ers | 4:05 p.m. ET | Sunday, Sept. 7

The Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and then signed Sam Darnold in free agency coming off a career year in Minnesota. Seattle also reworked its receiving corps by letting Tyler Lockett walk in free agency, trading DK Metcalf to the Steelers and signing Cooper Kupp in free agency. However, Mike Macdonald did have the No. 11 scoring defense in 2024 (his first season at the helm) and that unit should be improved after the offseason addition of four-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence. Meanwhile, the 49ers battled major injury issues throughout the 2024 season and those concerns linger with Brandon Aiyuk still recovering from an ACL tear and several other key players ailing throughout training camp. The model says Seattle wins outright in 57% of simulations.

Over 42.5 points: Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans | 4:05 p.m. ET | Sunday, Sept. 7

Sean Payton lifted the Broncos from five wins to eight wins in his first season and then a revelatory rookie season from Bo Nix helped lift Denver to 10 wins and a playoff appearance in 2024. Now the offense should be even better in 2025 after adding Evan Engram at tight end and revamping the running game with J.K. Dobbins and second-round pick RJ Harvey. Meanwhile, the Tennessee offense will be hoping to get a similar lift as what Denver experienced with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward taking over at starting quarterback. Ward has veteran receivers to work in Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson and this should be a more competent group offensively if Ward's playmaking ability show through. The model predicts the over hits in 61% of simulations.

