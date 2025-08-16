Week 2 of the 2025 NFL preseason continues on Saturday with a loaded 11-game slate. The action begins at 1 p.m. ET with five games and wraps up with an 9:30 p.m. ET matchup between the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals. Other notable NFL matchups include Browns vs. Eagles, where rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is scheduled to make his NFL debut in place of the injured Shedeur Sanders (oblique), and Giants vs. Jets in a cross-town rivalry that will feature first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart. With 11 games on Saturday's schedule, there are plenty of NFL betting opportunities for bettors, who can utilize the top sportsbook promos from the best betting sites and apps.

Here's a closer look at the sportsbook promos that are available for Saturday's 11-game NFL slate, including how to claim each offer.

Where to bet on NFL preseason Week 2 games

The FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code are all "bet and get" offers where a first bet of $5 or more nets a new user profit boosts. DraftKings offers the most in bonus bets at $200, and it's also offering more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket for the upcoming campaign. FanDuel and bet365 both give new users $150 in bonus bets, but FanDuel requires your first bet to win. "Bet and get" promotions are great for newer bettors who want to increase their bankroll without wagering much from the start.

Both the BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provide bonus bets, but only if your initial wagers lose. With BetMGM, you can receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, as the site will match your stake. Fanatics takes a different approach, offering up to $1,000 in FanCash distributed as $100 per day over 10 days, but only if your first bet each day results in a loss. Additionally, BetMGM users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia may qualify for an alternate promotion: $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $10 wins.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different as instead of offering bonus bets, the sportsbook offers profit boosts. After you make a first bet of $1 or more, you receive 10 100% profit boost tokens.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for the NFL's 11-game preseason slate on Saturday, August 16.

NFL preseason Week 2 preview

The Cleveland Browns head to Philadelphia this Saturday, August 16, for their second preseason game against the defending champion Eagles, with kickoff scheduled at 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. The Browns will have a new face under center, with rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel set to make his NFL debut. Shedeur Sanders and Kenny Pitckett are sidelined with injuries. Meanwhile, the Eagles are expected to rest most starters and lean on their young roster, giving their reserves a chance to shine. The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The New York Jets and New York Giants face off this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in a highly anticipated preseason showdown at MetLife Stadium. While the game won't count in the standings, it offers both teams a chance to evaluate young talent and fine-tune rosters ahead of the regular season. All eyes will be on the Jets' quarterback situation, as the team looks to solidify its depth chart following the departure of veteran Aaron Rodgers. The Giants are expected to give extended reps to several promising rookies, including rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. With local bragging rights always on the line, expect a spirited atmosphere despite the preseason setting. The Giants are 3.5-point favorites at FanDuel, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Responsible gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, which includes not chasing losses. All the top sportsbooks have tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including time and wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options and more. Some offer live 24/7 chat support, and all offer links and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines.