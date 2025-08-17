After a packed slate of games on Saturday, Sunday's NFL preseason schedule features only two matchups. The first matchup of the day features the New Orleans Saints hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Buffalo Bills visiting the Chicago Bears at 8 p.m. ET. All four teams set to play on Sunday are still searching for their first victory in the NFL preseason. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence played sparingly in the first NFL preseason game, and he's expected to take the field again on Sunday against the Saints. However, he could be without rookie Travis Hunter, who sat out of Friday's practice due to an upper body injury. There are plenty of NFL betting opportunities for bettors, who can utilize the top sportsbook promos from the best betting sites and apps.

Here's a closer look at the sportsbook promos that are available for Sunday's two-game NFL slate, including how to claim each offer.

Where to bet on NFL preseason Week 2 games

The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $200 in bonus bets in addition to more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket for the upcoming season. bet365 is offering new users either $150 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net. The FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins.

Both the BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provide bonus bets, but only if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics have the ability to get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is completely different than the others, offering profit boosts instead of bonus bets. After placing a wager of $1 or more, you receive 10 100% profit boost tokens.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for the NFL preseason slate on Sunday, August 17.

Sunday NFL preseason Week 2 preview

The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of a quarterback competition to determine their Week 1 starter. In New Orleans' preseason opener, rookie Tyler Shough completed 15 of 22 pass attempts for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Second-year signal caller Spencer Rattler completed 7 of his 11 passes for 53 yards without a touchdown or interception, but also led the team in rushing with 22 yards on three carries. Meanwhile, the Jaguars saw their starters take the field for a couple of series in the preseason opener, and they're expected to take the field again on Sunday. Lawrence completed six of seven passes for 43 yards, while Travis Etienne Jr. had just two carries for six yards. The Jags are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The final matchup of the day pits the Buffalo Bills against the Chicago Bears. Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen didn't see the field for the Bills in their preseason opener, and it's still uncertain if he'll play on Sunday at Chicago. However, Bears head coach Ben Johnson said earlier in the week that quarterback Caleb Williams and the rest of Chicago's starters will get some playing time against the Bills. The Bears are +200 to score in every quarter at bet365, where new users get $150 in bonus bets instantly with a wager of $5 or more:

Responsible gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, which is why all the top sportsbooks have tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including time and wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. Several are equipped with live 24/7 chat support, and all offer links and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please reach out to trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.