The third week of NFL preseason action begins on Thursday with a pair of games. The Carolina Panthers will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7 p.m. ET, while the New York Giants will face the New England Patriots at 8 p.m. ET. Carolina is a 4.5-point home underdog against Pittsburgh, and the over/under is 36 points in the latest NFL odds. Meanwhile, the Giants are 6.5-point favorites against the Patriots, who are expected to rest their starters. There are plenty of NFL betting opportunities for bettors, who can utilize the top sportsbook promos from the best betting sites and apps.

Here's a closer look at the sportsbook promos that are available for Thursday's two-game slate, including how to claim each offer.

Where to bet on NFL preseason Week 3 games

The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $200 in bonus bets in addition to more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket for the upcoming season. bet365 is offering new users either $150 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net. The FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins.

Both the BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provide bonus bets, but only if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics have the ability to get $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash on every football Game Day from Aug. 23 to October. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is completely different than the others, offering profit boosts instead of bonus bets. After placing a wager of $1 or more, you receive 10 100% profit boost tokens.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for the NFL preseason slate on Thursday, August 21.

Thursday NFL preseason Week 3 preview

The Carolina Panthers will try to avoid a winless preseason when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. Carolina's offense has struggled to move the ball thus far, losing to Cleveland in a 30-10 final before falling to Houston by a score of 20-3. Pittsburgh's defense has allowed at least 17 points in each of its first two preseason games, but the Steelers are 4.5-point favorites in the NFL odds on Thursday night.

Elsewhere, the Giants and Patriots are both 2-0 this preseason heading into their finale on Thursday. New England racked up 48 points against Washington in its opener before scoring 20 points against Minnesota last week, but the Patriots are expected to rest their starters. That is a big reason why the Giants are 6.5-point favorites at FanDuel, where new users can get $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins:

Responsible gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, which is why all the top sportsbooks have tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including time and wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. Several are equipped with live 24/7 chat support, and all offer links and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please reach out to trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.