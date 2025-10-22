The Week 8 NFL odds are already out and there are already hundreds of online sports betting opportunities at some of the top online sportsbooks. There are only two matchups between teams with winning records on the Week 8 NFL schedule and both games will take place on Sunday. Panthers vs. Bills kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and then Steelers vs. Packers will pit Aaron Rodgers against the team he spent 18 years with on Sunday Night Football. The latest Week 8 NFL betting lines list Buffalo as a 7.5-point favorite over Carolina with the over/under at 46.5, while Green Bay is a 3-point road favorite against Pittsburgh with the over/under at 45.

Now that the 2025 NFL season is in full swing, there are plenty of NFL betting opportunities in Week 8, allowing you to scour the NFL odds from the best betting sites and apps. Here's a closer look at the best sportsbook promos that are available for the Week 8 NFL schedule, including instructions on how to claim each offer.

Where to bet on Week 8 NFL games



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free NBA League Pass. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS provides new users with either $200 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net.

Both the BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provide bonus bets, but only if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics can submit a cash wager of $1+ on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. If your initial bet settles as a loss, you will be awarded up to $200 in FanCash every day for ten (10) consecutive days. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is completely different than the others, offering profit boosts instead of bonus bets. After placing a wager of $1 or more, you receive 20 100% profit boost tokens.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for any game on the Week 8 NFL schedule.

Week 8 NFL betting preview, picks

Over 46.5 points: Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills | 1 p.m. ET | Sunday, Oct. 26

Bryce Young (ankle) is looking iffy for this Week 8 matchup, but backup Andy Dalton obviously has plenty of experience overall, has started six games over the last two years for Carolina and is averaging 9.1 yards per pass attempt in limited action this season. Meanwhile, the Bills had a bye week to right the ship after back-to-back losses to the Patriots and Falcons. Josh Allen and Buffalo have averaged 27.1 points per game in his seven starts after the bye week since taking over as the starter in 2018 and the model predicts that the over hits in 63% of simulations.

Denver Broncos -3.5 vs. Dallas Cowboys | 4:25 p.m. ET | Sunday, Oct. 26

The Broncos entered the fourth quarter scoreless against the Giants but managed to rip off 33 points in the final period to capture a miraculous 33-32 win. Now they'll take on a Dallas defense that is giving up 29.4 points per game (30th in the NFL) and that still ranks last in total defense. Bo Nix relied heavily on his playmaking ability late in that game and he's likely to present major problems for a Dallas defense that lacks a credible pass rush after trading Micah Parsons away. Denver covers the spread in 55% of simulations.

Pittsburgh Steelers money line (+140) vs. Green Bay Packers | 8:20 p.m. ET | Sunday, Oct. 26

Micah Parsons enjoyed the first three-sack game of his career to help Green Bay come from behind to beat the Cardinals last week, but Aaron Rodgers has been around long enough to know that he can't let the Packers edge wreck the game. The Steelers have kept Rodgers clean in the pocket (no sacks) in three of the last four games and the 41-year-old will undoubtedly be revved up for this matchup. The model predicts that the Steelers win outright in 49% of simulations, while the odds imply a 42% chance of winning.

Responsible gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, which is why all the top sportsbooks have tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including time and wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. Several are equipped with live 24/7 chat support, and all offer links and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please reach out to trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.