The Week 9 NFL schedule is loaded with high-profile matchups, but none are bigger than Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET, and this will be the ninth time that the two superstar quarterbacks have met in the regular season and postseason. The two former NFL MVPs have split the previous eight meetings down the middle, but this time around it's Mahomes and the Chiefs who are favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under is 51.5.

Now that the 2025 NFL season is in full swing, there are plenty of NFL betting opportunities in Week 9, allowing you to scour the NFL odds from the best betting sites and apps. Here's a closer look at the best sportsbook promos that are available for the Week 9 NFL schedule, including instructions on how to claim each offer.

Where to bet on Week 9 NFL games



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code each offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins and three months free NBA League Pass. FanDuel's latest promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS provides new users with either $200 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net.

Both the BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provide bonus bets, but only if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics can submit a cash wager of $1+ on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. If your initial bet settles as a loss, you will be awarded up to $200 in FanCash every day for ten (10) consecutive days. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is completely different than the others, offering profit boosts instead of bonus bets. After placing a wager of $1 or more, you receive 20 100% profit boost tokens.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for any game on the Week 9 NFL schedule.

Week 9 NFL betting preview, picks

Over 44.5 points: Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers | 1 p.m. ET | Sunday, Nov. 2

The Panthers were shelled 40-9 last week with Andy Dalton starting at quarterback, but the offense had been showing signs of progress before Bryce Young injured his ankle, and he'll have a chance to work his way back into the lineup this week. Meanwhile, the Packers just put 35 points on the Steelers with Jordan Love throwing for 360 yards and three touchdowns. There have been 45 combined points scored or more in each of Green Bay's last four games and in four of the last five for Carolina. The model predicts that the Over hits in 69% of simulations.

Pittsburgh Steelers +3 vs. Indianapolis Colts | 1 p.m. ET | Sunday, Nov. 2

Aaron Rodgers didn't get to exact revenge in his first start against the Packers last week and become the fifth QB in NFL history to beat all 32 teams. The Steelers forced 10 turnovers over the first four games of the season during a 3-1 start, but hasn't taken the ball away in three weeks. That will undoubtedly be a focus moving forward for Mike Tomlin's squad, and the Colts are probably due for some turnover parity after posting a 12-4 differential over the first eight games. Rodgers should also have the opportunity to move the ball through the air against the NFL's 29th-best pass defense. The model predicts that the Steelers cover the spread in 59% of simulations.

Buffalo Bills +1.5 vs. Kansas City Chiefs | 4:25 p.m. ET | Sunday, Nov. 2

The Bills were on a two-game losing streak heading into their bye, but it looked like they responded well to the time off after an emphatic 40-9 win over the Panthers. James Cook rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, and he averaged 8.9 yards per carry before contact, thanks to a dominant performance by the offensive line. Meanwhile, the Chiefs rank 22nd in the NFL in yards allowed per carry (4.5) and are 1-2 against the spread on the road this season. The model predicts that Buffalo covers in the spread in 56% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, which is why all the top sportsbooks have tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including time and wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. Several are equipped with live 24/7 chat support, and all offer links and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please reach out to trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.