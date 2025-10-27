The Kansas City Chiefs host the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football to conclude the Week 8 NFL schedule. The Commanders will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels, who suffered a knee injury last week against the Cowboys and won't play on Monday. That has caused significant movement in the Monday Night Football betting lines, with Kansas City favored by 10.5 points following Daniels' injury. Although Daniels is out, the Commanders will have a lift at receiver with Terry McLaurin (quad) and Deebo Samuel (heel) both set to return to play. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The over/under for Chiefs vs. Commanders is 48 points.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Chiefs vs. Commanders betting preview, picks

Commanders (+10.5) vs. Chiefs

Yes, not having Jayden Daniels is far from ideal for the Commanaders, but Marcus Mariota is likely one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL, and given how drastically the line shifted from Daniels to Mariota being named the starter, the model projects value in taking the points with Washington. Terry McLaurin takes the field for the first time since Week 3, and that provides a significant offensive lift with the 30-year-old coming off his fifth straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards while also having a career-high 13 touchdowns. Mariota can make enough plays for Washington to keep pace with Kansas City, as the model projects the Commanders to cover in 55% of simulations.

Over 48 points

Patrick Mahomes has his full complement of playmakers for just the second time this season, and he led Kansas City to 31 points against the Raiders last week with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce all active. Rice had seven receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns in his return from suspension, and despite all the new and younger playmakers, the reliable Kelce still led Kansas City with 54 receiving yards. Mahomes is once again playing elite football, entering Week 8 with 1,800 passing yards, which is fourth in the NFL, as Kansas City is sixth in the NFL in scoring offense, averaging 26.6 ppg. Having McLaurin and Deebo Samuel back for Washington will be crucial for Mariota, and the model expects the veteran backup to lead enough scoring drives for this game to hit the Over. The model projects the Over to hit in 52% of simulations.

