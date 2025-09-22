The Baltimore Ravens will host the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of Monday Night Football in a matchup that has Super Bowl preview potential. The Ravens (1-1) rebounded from their heartbreaking Week 1 loss with a 41-17 win over the Browns last week. The Lions improved to 1-1 with a 52-21 win over the Bears after losing to the Packers, 27-13, in Week 1. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens are 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 53.5 points.

Where to bet on Lions vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football



Ravens vs. Lions betting preview, picks

Ravens (-4.5)

The Ravens have controlled the vast majority of their first two games of the regular season, but a disastrous final few minutes against the Bills in Week 1 is the reason they aren't 2-0. Baltimore responded with a 41-17 win over the Browns in Week 2, and they are the only team in the league to score at least 40 points in both weeks. The Ravens lead the NFL in scoring (40.5 points per game) as Lamar Jackson is completing 68.8% of his passes for 434 yards and six touchdowns, compared to zero interceptions. Derrick Henry rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns against the Bills, and the Ravens didn't need him to contribute much against the Browns. The Ravens have won five straight games against Detroit, including a 38-6 final behind Jackson's 357 passing yards and three touchdowns in the 2023 season, and the model projects the Ravens to cover in 50% of simulations.

Over 53.5 total points

The Lions and Ravens were the two highest-scoring teams in the league last week, combining for 93 points, and their elite offenses are capable of production like that any week. Detroit is coming off a 52-21 victory over the Bears, and the Ravens defeated the Browns, 41-17, with both games going Over their over/under totals. The Ravens have gone Over in each game this season, and they also did in three of their final four regular-season contests last year. The Lions went Over in four of their final five regular-season games last year and have split their over/under totals through two contests. Last season, the Lions led the NFL in scoring at 33.1 ppg, and they proved last week against Ben Johnson that they can still post elite offensive numbers without him calling the plays. The model projects the Over to hit in 54% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users are responsible bettors. The top sportsbooks offer tools and resources on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.