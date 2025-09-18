Thursday Night Football features an AFC East rivalry between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Buffalo (2-0) is coming off a 30-10 win over the Jets, while Miami dropped to 0-2 following a 33-27 loss to the Patriots last week. The Dolphins have allowed exactly 33 points both weeks, while the Bills are second in the NFL in scoring offense at 35.5 points per game. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bills are 11.5-point favorites, according to the latest Bills vs. Dolphins odds, while the over/under is 50 points.

Where to bet on Bills vs. Dolphins on Thursday Night Football



Bills vs. Dolphins betting preview, picks

Bills (-11.5) vs. Dolphins

The Dolphins have the second-worst scoring defense in the NFL this season, and neither of those outcomes came against offenses that were overly intimidating entering the season. Miami allowed exactly 33 points in each of its first two games against the Colts and Patriots, who are quarterbacked by Daniel Jones and Drake Maye. Now insert Josh Allen, and the Miami defense could really be in for a long evening. The Bills have the No. 2 scoring offense at 35.5 points per game this season, scoring 41 points against the Ravens and 30 against the Jets. The Bills have won 13 of their last 14 meeting against the Dolphins, including the playoffs, and the model projects the Bills to cover the spread in 57% of simulations.

Over 50 total points

The Bills and Dolphins combined for 57 points in their matchup in Buffalo last year, and they've combined for at least 50 points in each of their past four games in New York. They've also gone Over in seven of their last eight meetings in Buffalo. The Bills had the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL (30.6 ppg) last season, and they've finished as a top-six scoring offense in each of the last five seasons. Allen is coming off his first NFL MVP, and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is currently healthy, which often means strong outputs for the Miami offense. Given Miami's defensive struggles and Buffalo's elite offense, plus all the high-scoring games they've played in Buffalo in recent years, the model projects the Over to hit in 67% of simulations for Thursday Night Football.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.