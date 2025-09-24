Thursday Night Football features an NFC West battle between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. Seattle (2-1) is coming off a 44-13 win over the Saints, while Arizona dropped to 2-1 following a last-second 16-15 loss to the 49ers last week. Cardinals running back James Conner (ankle) was carted off last week and is out for the season. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are 1.5-point favorites, according to the latest Cardinals vs. Seahawks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals betting preview, picks

Seahawks (-1.5) vs. Cardinals

Seattle scored a touchdown on each of its first four possessions against the Saints, while scoring points on all seven of its possessions in the first three quarters. Sam Darnold has carried over the success of his breakout season in Minnesota to Seattle, averaging 256.5 passing yards over the last two games while throwing two touchdown passes in each contest. Seattle held New Orleans to 5 of 15 on third downs, and the Seahawks have the No. 2 scoring defense (15.7 points per game allowed) this season. They are allowing the third-fewest yards per rush (3.2) in the NFL this season, and with James Conner out, the Seattle run defense could take control. The model projects the Seahawks to cover the spread in 50% of simulations.

Under 43.5 points

The Seahawks and Cardinals both have top-five scoring defenses this season, with Seattle second at 15.7 points per game and Arizona fifth at 17 points per game allowed. The Seahawks haven't allowed more than 17 points in a game. The Cardinals haven't allowed more than 22 points in a game, and they held the 49ers to 16 points last week. Three of their last four head-to-head meetings over the past two seasons have finished Under 43.5 total points, and although Arizona's defense has played well, the offense has been below average, ranking 19th in scoring offense (20.7). The model projects these two teams to combine for 43 points, with the Under hitting in 52% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.