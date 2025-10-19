The San Francisco 49ers (4-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) in Week 7 of Sunday Night Football. The Falcons are coming off a 24-14 win over the Buffalo Bills last week. The 49ers, however, fell 30-19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. According to the latest NFL odds, San Francisco is favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

There are dozens of betting options if you're wondering how to bet on the NFL, or more specifically, Falcons vs. 49ers. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Falcons vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet NFL.

Where to bet on Falcons vs. 49ers on Sunday



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. bet365 is offering new users either $300 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net. DraftKings offers $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins, along with three free months of NBA League Pass. At FanDuel, new users can claim $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins.

Both the BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provide bonus bets, but only if your first bet loses. Fanatics gives new users who place a cash wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer up to $200 in FanCash per day every day for ten (10) straight days, if the initial wager settles as a loss. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the aforementioned offers, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. At Caesars, new users can get 20 100% sportsbook profit boosts with a $1 bet.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Falcons vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

Falcons vs. 49ers betting preview, picks

Falcons vs. 49ers (-1.5)

The 49ers are 1-0 ATS following a loss and 3-2 ATS in NFC matchups this season. On the other side, the Falcons are 1-2 ATS with equal rest. San Francisco is also 3-1 in the last four games at home versus the Falcons. SportsLine's model predicts the 49ers defend their home field again and has them covering the spread in 55% of simulations.

Under 47.5 points

The Falcons are first in the league in total defense (253.4) and tied for seventh in scoring defense (20). San Francisco is also holding their own, ranking 13th in points allowed (21.3). The under has cashed in four of the five games for the Falcons. Meanwhile, the under has hit in two San Francisco games. SportsLine's model has the under hitting in 57% of simulations, as they are projected to combine for 46 total points.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.