The Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) are hosting the Detroit Lions (4-1) in a Sunday Night Football showdown in Week 6. The Detroit Lions have secured four straight games, including a 37-24 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Meanwhile, the Chiefs fell 31-28 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. According to the latest NFL odds, Kansas City is favored by 2.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5.

There are dozens of betting options if you're wondering how to bet on the NFL, or more specifically, Lions vs. Chiefs. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Lions vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet NFL.

Where to bet on Lions vs. Chiefs on Sunday



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. bet365 is offering new users either $300 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net. DraftKings is giving new users $200 in bonus bets after new users bet at least $5 with their first wager, in addition to more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. At FanDuel, new users can claim $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins.

Both the BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provide bonus bets, but only if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics can submit a wager of $10 or more on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. When that bet settles (win or lose), you will be awarded with $50 FanCash. This process repeats for five days with Fanatics Sportsbook, for a potential of up to $250 FanCash. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the aforementioned offers, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. At Caesars, new users can get 20 100% sportsbook profit boosts with a $1 bet.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Lions vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Lions vs. Chiefs betting preview, picks

Lions (+2.5) vs. Chiefs

The Lions are 3-0 ATS following a win and 2-0 ATS with a rest advantage. Detroit is also 2-1 ATS as the away team this season. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have gone 1-2 ATS as the favorite and 2-3 ATS in all games in 2025. In the last contest in 2023, Detroit beat Kansas City 21-20. SportsLine's model has the Lions covering the spread in 53% of simulations.

Under 52.5 points

The Lions offense has been dynamic this season, leading the NFL in scoring offense (34.8). The Chiefs, however, are 12th in the NFL (25). Nonetheless, entering this contest, the under has cashed in two games for both teams in 2025, and the model expects this trend to continue in this primetime contest. SportsLine's model predicts these teams combine for 51 and has the under cashing in 55% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.