Week 2 of Monday Night Football features a doubleheader with the Houston Texans hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at 10 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is coming off a 23-20 victory over the Falcons, while the Texans fell to the Rams, 14-9, in Week 1 as these two South Division champions from the NFC and AFC go head-to-head on Monday Night Football. For the nightcap, the Chargers are coming off a 27-21 win over the Chiefs on Friday in Week 1 from Brazil, and the Raiders defeated the Patriots, 20-13, heading into their AFC West rivalry matchup. The Chargers won both meetings last season.

Buccaneers vs. Texans, Raiders vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football



Monday Night Football betting preview, picks

Buccaneers (+2.5) vs. Texans

Tampa Bay defeated Atlanta, 23-20, on the road in Week 1, so being in enemy territory shouldn't be a concern for this team as it heads to Houston. The Buccaneers went 5-3 on the road last season en route to winning the NFC South. Baker Mayfield led a five-play, 63-yard drive, capped off with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Egbuka with 59 seconds left in the fourth quarter for the final-minute victory in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Texans failed to find the end zone in their season-opener, kicking three field goals in a 14-9 loss to the Rams. C.J. Stroud was held to 188 passing yards with an interception. The Texans had just 265 yards and 4.6 yards per play against the Rams, as the model projects Tampa Bay to cover the spread in 58% of simulations.

Chargers (-3) vs. Raiders

The Chargers are coming off their Week 1 upset victory over the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles defeated Kansas City, 27-21, in Brazil on Friday, meaning, in addition to the confidence boost of a victory over a perennial power, the Chargers also have a rest advantage over Las Vegas, which played on Sunday. The Raiders are making their return cross-country flight as well after opening the season in New England with a 20-13 win. Justin Herbert completed 25 of 34 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs, playing like the top-tier quarterback many consider him to be. The Chargers won both matchups against the Raiders last year, as the model projects the Chargers to cover the spread in 52% of simulations.

