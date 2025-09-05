For the second straight season, the NFL will feature a Friday night game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in the Week 1 NFL schedule. For the 2025 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers from Brazil in an AFC West showdown. The Chiefs are looking to erase the memory of their 40-22 loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl after playing in their fifth Super Bowl over the last six years. The Chargers made the postseason in Year 1 of the Jim Harbaugh era, but lost to the Texans, 32-12, in the Wild Card round. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday from Neo Química Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.

Chiefs vs. Chargers betting preview, picks

Chargers (+3) vs. Chiefs

The Chargers played the Chiefs tough in both of their matchups last season, but Kansas City won both via 17-10 and 19-17 finals. Kansas City won't have its full complement of playmakers, however, with wide receiver Rashee Rice opening the 2025 NFL season with a six-game suspension. The Chiefs are coming off an 18-point loss in the Super Bowl last season, and since 2000, Super Bowl losers are 11-14 straight-up and 6-19 against the spread in their season opener. Since 1990, 11 teams have lost in the Super Bowl by more than 14 points, and they went 4-7 straight-up and 2-9 ATS in their season openers, showing some form of a Super Bowl hangover. This bodes well for the Chargers, who are returning stars like Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey, as underdogs. The model projects the Chargers to cover in 50% of simulations.

Under 45.5 total points

The Chiefs and Chargers went Under this total in each of their contests last season, combining for 27 points and 36 points in their divisional matchups. Both teams had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, and that's not expected to change this fall. The Chargers ranked second at 18.5 points per game allowed, and the Chiefs were sixth at 20.5 ppg allowed. The Chargers held Patrick Mahomes to fewer than 250 passing yards in both games, and without Rice at receiver, the Los Angeles secondary could challenge Mahomes again. The model projects the Under to hit in 60% of simulations.

