Monday Night Football will feature its second doubleheader of the 2025 NFL season when the Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets at 7:15 p.m. ET and the Denver Broncos host the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. The first game of the Monday Night Football doubleheader features a pair of 0-3 AFC East rivals, with the Jets coming off a last-second loss to the Buccaneers, falling 29-27, and the Dolphins having a few additional days off after losing to the Bills, 31-21, last Thursday. The Bengals (2-1) play their second game this season without Joe Burrow (toe), and they are coming off a 48-10 loss to the Vikings. The Broncos (1-2) lost to the Chargers 23-20. The Dolphins are favored by 2.5 points over the Jets, with an over/under of 44.5 points. The Broncos are 7.5-point favorites, with an over/under of 44 points.

Monday Night Football betting preview, picks

Jets vs. Dolphins betting

Dolphins (-2.5)

The Dolphins will welcome a return to Miami after two of their three losses came on the road this season. The Dolphins also have the rest advantage over New York, last playing on Thursday Night Football. The Dolphins competed with Buffalo on Thursday, even tying the score at 21 in the fourth quarter, before Buffalo scored the game's final 10 points. They were also tied at 14 at halftime, which, as an 11-point underdog, is an impressive feat in a matchup many expected Miami to be non-competitive in. Meanwhile, the Jets have the 28th-ranked scoring defense (31 points per game allowed) in the NFL this season. The Dolphins are 12-3 over their last 15 games against the Jets and have won nine straight games against New York in Miami, and the model doesn't expect that trend to change on Monday Night Football. The model projects Miami to win and cover in 60% of simulations.

Over 44.5 total points

The Jets and Dolphins both rank in the bottom four in the NFL in scoring defense, including Miami ranking last at 32.3 points per game allowed this season. Miami allowed more than 30 points in all three games this season, and although that's not a significant surprise against a team like Buffalo last season, opening the season allowing 33 points to the Colts and Patriots created some concerns. The Jets' defense hasn't been much better though, ranking 28th at 31 ppg allowed this season, and New York has allowed at least 29 points in all three games this year. Miami still has a strong playmaking group in Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane to surround Tua Tagovailoa, who can still get the ball to his playmakers when healthy. The Jets scored 32 points in Week 1 with Justin Fields at quarterback and 27 points last week with Tyrod Taylor, so they can score regardless of the quarterback, and given both teams' defensive struggles, the model projects the Over to hit in 55% of simulations.

Bengals vs. Broncos betting

Broncos (-7.5)

The Broncos are 1-2 to open the season, but both of their losses came in one-score games against teams currently 3-0. After defeating the Titans, 20-12, in Week 1, Denver fell on the road to the Colts, 29-28, and Chargers, 23-20, over the last two weeks. But the Broncos return home for Monday Night Football against a Bengals team without Joe Burrow, who is out for multiple months with a toe injury. Cincinnati struggled in its first game this season without Burrow, scoring only 10 points in a 48-10 loss to the Vikings last week. Jake Browning threw for 140 yards with two interceptions and Chase Brown was held to three rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 0.3 yards per carry. The Bengals have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL set to face a Denver defense that was considered one of the league's best entering the season. The model projects the Bengals to struggle against the Broncos, projecting Denver to cover the spread in 54% of simulations.

Over 44 total points

Although the Bengals struggled with Browning at quarterback last week, they scored at least 27 points in four of his seven starts in 2023 when Burrow was injured. The Bengals have a healthy Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to provide Browning arguably the top receiver duo in the NFL, just as he had in 2023. With another week of practice and time working with the first-team offense again, the model projects a better offensive performance from the Bengals. The model also expects Denver to put up points on Monday against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. The Bengals ranked 25th in scoring defense last year, and through three weeks, Cincinnati is 26th in scoring defense at 30.3 ppg allowed. The model projects the Over to hit in 65% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users are responsible bettors. The top sportsbooks offer tools and resources on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.