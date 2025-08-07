The first full week of the 2025 NFL preseason kicks off with three games on Thursday when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks host the Las Vegas Raiders. With these games all on the scheduled, that means there's no shortage of NFL betting opportunities, and bettors can take advantage of the top sportsbook promos from the best betting sites and apps.

Here, we break down the sportsbook promos that are available for Thursday's three-game NFL slate, including how to claim these offers and how they compare to one another.

Where to bet on NFL preseason Week 1 games

The FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code all are giving new users bonus bets after they sign up and place a first bet of at least $5. DraftKings offers the most in bonus bets at $200, and it also is giving new users more than $200 off of an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription for the 2025 season. FanDuel and bet365 both offer $150 in bonus bets, but FanDuel requires your first bet to win, though there's no minimum odds requirement for this offer. These "bet and get" promotions are best for new bettors looking to increase their bankroll with little investment.

The BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code give bonus bets as well, but only if your first bets lose. BetMGM matches your first bet up to $1,500, returning your wager in bonus bets if that bet loses. If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, if you sign up with BetMGM you can utilize a different promotion and get $150 in bonus bets if you place a first bet of $10 or more. As for Fanatics, it offers up to $1,000 in No Sweat FanCash in a promotion that spans a user's first 10 days with the sportsbook. The way it works is Fanatics covers your first bet of the day up to $100 for each of your first 10 days after signing up. If any of those first bets lose, you get your stake back in bonus bet for a maximum of $1,000. These BetMGM and Fanatics offers are likely best for bettors who are looking to place larger wagers right after signing up.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code doesn't offer bonus bets, but instead profit boosts. When you sign up at Caesars and place a first bet of $1 or more, you will get 10 100% profit boost tokens to potentially double your winnings.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for the three NFL preseason games on Thursday.

NFL preseason Week 1 preview

The first game on Thursday's NFL slate begins at 7 p.m. when the Ravens welcome the Colts to town. The Ravens, a perennial playoff team and Super Bowl contender, are expected to sit their starters for this contest. The Colts, meanwhile, have an intriguing quarterback battle with 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson taking on former New York Giants starter Daniel Jones. Richardson will start this game, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters, while Jones will start the Colts' second preseason contest. That the Colts are using the preseason to determine a starting quarterback likely plays a role in them being 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. You can bet on this game at DraftKings, where new users get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets instantly:

The second game of the night starts at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Bengals visit the reigning champs, the Eagles, in Philadelphia. Cincy is coming off another up-and-down year that saw the team shine offensively but struggle mightily on defense, resulting in change to the coaching staff. As for the Eagles, they dominated in their playoff run en route to the franchise's second Super Bowl title. The Bengals are expected to play key starters for multiple series in this game, which includes star quarterback Joe Burrow. The Eagles will also start their regular starters, though they're only expected to play for one series. Cincinnati is a 6-point favorite over Philadelphia at Caesars Sportsbook. You can bet this game at Caesars and get 10 profit boosts for new users:

The final game of the day is on the West Coast when the Seahawks host the Raiders. This has a "Revenge Game" element to it as Pete Carroll, the new head coach of the Raiders, heads back to Seattle, where he was the Seahawks head coach for 14 seasons. Second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, who led Seattle to 10 wins last season, won't play most of his starters in this game. As for the Raiders, it's less clear what they will do as Carroll told reporters this week that "everybody is ready to go." The Raiders are 4.5-point favorites over the Seahawks at FanDuel Sportsbook. Bet on the action at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins:

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming. Sportsbooks offer tools and resources including betting limits and self-exclusion measures, and sportsbooks like BetMGM offer live 24/7 chat support. Additionally, all sportsbooks offer links and phone numbers for local and national helplines.