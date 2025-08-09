Week 1 of the 2025 NFL preseason continues on Saturday with a loaded eight-game slate that begins at 1 p.m. ET with the Buffalo Bills hosting the New York Giants and wraps up with an 8:30 p.m. matchup between the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. For anyone wondering how to bet NFL today, other notable games include the Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers in No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward's first NFL game, as well as the New York Jets at Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals. With eight games on Saturday's schedule, there are plenty of NFL betting opportunities for bettors, who can utilize the top sportsbook promos from the best betting sites and apps.

Here's a closer look at the sportsbook promos that are available for Saturday's eight-game NFL slate, including how to claim each offer.

Where to bet on NFL preseason Week 1 games

The FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code are all "bet and get" offers where a first bet of $5 or more nets a new user profit boosts. DraftKings offers the most in bonus bets at $200, and it's also offering more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket for the upcoming campaign. FanDuel and bet365 both give new users $150 in bonus bets, but FanDuel requires your first bet to win. "Bet and get" promotions are great for newer bettors who want to increase their bankroll without wagering much from the start

The BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code both offer bonus bets, but only if your first bets lose. BetMGM offers up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, matching your stake. Fanatics offers $100 in FanCash for 10 days for a maximum of $1,000 in bonus bets. Users only get bonus bets if their first bets of the day across those 10 days lose. BetMGM users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of at least $10.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different as instead of offering bonus bets, the sportsbook offers profit boosts. After you make a first bet of $1 or more, you receive 10 100% profit boost tokens.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for the NFL's eight-game preseason slate on Saturday.

NFL preseason Week 1 preview

The Titans face the Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is expected to play at least one series against Tampa Bay, which has not yet indicated whether starters will play. Star Bucs QB Baker Mayfield has notably been banged up of late with a sore throwing hand, so he may not suit up Saturday night. The Titans are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings, where new users get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets instantly:

While many top contenders opt to sit established starters in the preseason, the Kansas City Chiefs often play regulars during the exhibition contests. That will be the case in Arizona when Patrick Mahomes and Co. face the Cardinals, who will also be playing starters, such as quarterback Kyler Murray. Kansas City has won three Super Bowls and appeared in two others since 2019, while Arizona doubled its win total from four in 2023 to eight in 2024. You can bet this game at Caesars, where the Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites, and get 10 profit boosts for new users:

The Jets head to Wisconsin in a matchup with the Packers, and New York has opted to play its starters after initially indicating the team would rest those top players. The Jets have a first-time head coach in Aaron Glenn, who comes to New York after running Detroit's defense, and they also have a new quarterback in Justin Fields, who takes over for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers will also play their starters, such as Jordan Love, who enters his third year as Green Bay's starting quarterback. The Packers are 3-point favorites at FanDuel, and you can bet on this game at the sportsbook to get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins:

Responsible gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming, which includes not chasing losses. All the top sportsbooks have tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including time and wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options and more. Some offer live 24/7 chat support, and all offer links and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines.