The Buffalo Bills are desperately searching for their first Super Bowl win, and after an AFC Championship Game exit last season, the Bills showed resolve in a come-from-behind Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Now they'll take on a New York Jets offense that took a good Pittsburgh Steelers defense to the brink last week in an important AFC East matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Buffalo is favored by six points in the latest Week 2 NFL odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Other marquee matchups on the Week 2 NFL schedule include Bears at Lions (-6), Eagles at Chiefs (+1) and Falcons at Vikings (-3.5).

Week 2 NFL betting preview, picks

Buffalo Bills (-6) vs. New York Jets | 1 p.m. ET | Sunday, Sept. 14

Josh Allen and the Bills got the ball back down 15 with less than seven minutes to play in Week 1 against Baltimore, and Buffalo fans were streaming out of the stadium. However, he guided the team on three consecutive scoring drives to lead a miraculous 41-40 comeback victory. Allen threw for 394 yards and two touchdowns last season, and after winning NFL MVP honors in 2024, the only thing missing from his resume is a Super Bowl win. He's won eight of his last 10 starts against the Jets, and the Bills have covered in their last three against New York. The model says Buffalo covers in 65% of simulations.

Indianapolis Colts money line (+102) vs. Denver Broncos | 4:05 p.m. ET | Sunday, Sept. 14

There has been a trend in recent years of former top picks at quarterback who were largely given up on reviving their careers elsewhere (Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Geno Smith, to name a few). Could Daniel Jones be the latest entry after he led the Colts on scoring drives in every possession during his Indianapolis debut last week? The Colts outgained the Dolphins by 207 yards and won the turnover battle 3-0, and have the talent to win the AFC South if Jones holds steady. Meanwhile, Bo Nix looked like he might be the latest to follow the second-year regression trend with two interceptions and a fumble in a win over the Titans. The model says Indianapolis wins outright in 51% of simulations, outpacing the 49% implied win probability.

Over 44 points: Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers | 4:05 p.m. ET | Sunday, Sept. 14

Neither team was particularly sharp through the air in Week 1, but these two teams combined for 66 points during a regular-season meeting last season, a 36-30 overtime win for Carolina. Both teams rushed for over 200 yards in that contest and averaged at least 4.5 yards per carry in Week 1 despite struggling passing attacks. Expect James Conner and Chuba Hubbard to do a lot of the heavy lifting again this season, and for the mobility of Kyler Murray and Bryce Young to play a role in a higher-than-expected scoring game. The model predicts the Over hits in 60% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, which is why all the top sportsbooks have tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including time and wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. Several are equipped with live 24/7 chat support, and all offer links and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please reach out to trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.