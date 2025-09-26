With several starting quarterbacks in the NFL battling injury issues, backup quarterbacks played a major role last week and that's likely to be the case again in Week 4. Carson Wentz was signed just before the season but looked comfortable operating the Minnesota offense in a 48-10 win over Jake Browning and Cincinnati on Sunday. Both backups are set to start again this week with J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and Joe Burrow (toe) out long-term. The Vikings are 2.5-point favorites over the Steelers in Dublin, while the Bengals are 7.5-point underdogs in Denver against the Broncos in one of two Monday Night Football matchups. Elsewhere in the Week 4 NFL odds, the Eagles are 3.5-point favorites on the road against the Buccaneers, and the Ravens are 2.5-point road favorites over the Chiefs. The over/under for Chiefs vs. Ravens is 48.5 points, one of the highest on the Week 4 NFL odds board.

Week 4 NFL betting preview, picks

Washington Commanders (-1.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons | 1 p.m. ET | Sunday, Sept. 28

Marcus Mariota stepped in with Jayden Daniels (knee) sidelined last week, and Washington still managed a convincing 41-24 win over Las Vegas. Mariota threw for 207 yards on 15-of-21 passing with a touchdown and also ran six times for 40 yards and another score. The Commanders rushed for over 200 yards as a team, and that will likely continue to be their identity if Daniels is held out again. Meanwhile, the Falcons are coming off an embarrassing 30-0 loss to the Panthers, where Michael Penix Jr. went 18-for-36 with two interceptions. The model is projecting that Washington covers in 63% of simulations.

Over 44.5 points: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles | 1 p.m. ET | Sunday, Sept. 28

The Eagles needed a stunning comeback to sneak past the Rams and get to 3-0 last week. Now, they'll head to Tampa Bay to take on the 3-0 Buccaneers as they come back from nearly squandering a large fourth-quarter lead to the Jets. Both teams have shown the ability to grind out tough wins early in the season, and these look like two of the better teams in the NFC. This could turn into a possession-by-possession battle, and the model projects the Over hits in 55% of simulations.

Chicago Bears (+1.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders | 4:25 p.m. ET | Sunday, Sept. 28

It took a few weeks for Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson to start to gel, but everything seemingly clicked during a 31-14 win over the Cowboys at Soldier Field last week. Williams went 19-of-28 for 298 yards and four touchdowns, and the Chicago offense is suddenly top 10 in both scoring and total yardage. Meanwhile, the Raiders have suffered back-to-back losses by double-digits to the Chargers and Commanders, with the defense giving up 41 points last week to a backup QB. The model predicts that the Bears cover in 58% of simulations.

