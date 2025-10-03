The Bears, Falcons, Packers and Steelers will be the first four teams to take their byes, but the Week 5 NFL schedule is still jam-packed. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart led his team to an upset win over the Chargers in his first career NFL start, and now he'll look to keep the magic going on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are 0-4 but covered the spread for the first time this season last week in Buffalo, and they're favored by 1.5 in the latest Week 5 NFL odds. Meanwhile, in the late window, the Chargers (-2.5, 47) will host the Washington Commanders, who are hopeful that Jayden Daniels will return from a knee injury that has caused him to miss the last two games.

Week 5 NFL betting preview, picks

New Orleans Saints (-1.5) vs. New York Giants | 1 p.m. ET | Sunday, Oct. 5

Dart added some juice to the New York rushing attack, running 10 times for 54 yards and a touchdown. However, he looked far from complete as a passer, going 13-of-20 for 111 yards and a touchdown and eating five sacks. Meanwhile, the Saints had the undefeated Bills on the ropes late before Buffalo managed 10 unanswered points in the final 7:07. Now they'll return home and Dart will have a hostile crowd to contend with in his first road start. New Orleans covers in 57% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers money line vs. Seattle Seahawks | 4:05 p.m. ET | Sunday, Oct. 5

A pair of 3-1 teams in the NFC will meet in Seattle on Sunday and they're both in the conversation for "best of the rest" behind the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. Tampa Bay outgained Philadelphia by 176 yards and moved the ball into the red zone with a chance to tie late in the game, but was ultimately outdone by two turnovers. It was the first game all season that the Buccaneers had turned the ball over and Todd Bowles' squad will likely make protecting the football a priority again at Lumen Field. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have turned the ball over six times in 2025 and have a giveaway in every game. Tampa Bay wins outright in 42% of simulations, bringing value at this price.

Buffalo Bills (-8) vs. New England Patriots | 8:20 p.m. ET | Sunday, Oct. 5

New England has already managed a couple of wins this season and both of its losses came in one-possession games, so Mike Vrabel is changing the culture pretty quickly. However, Buffalo is a well-oiled machine that hasn't missed a beat since a torrid fourth-quarter comeback to come from 15 down and beat Baltimore. Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen is averaging a career-high 8.0 yards per pass attempt and James Cook has scored an NFL-leading five rushing touchdowns. Buffalo covers in 67% of simulations.

