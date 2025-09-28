The Green Bay Packers (2-1) and Dallas Cowboys (1-2) square off in an NFC tilt on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. The Packers went on the road and fell 13-10 to the Cleveland Browns last week. Similarly, the Cowboys lost 31-14 to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sept. 21. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. According to the latest NFL odds, Green Bay is favored by 6.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

There are dozens of betting options if you're wondering how to bet on the NFL, or more specifically, Packers vs. Cowboys. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top NFL betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Packers vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet NFL.

Where to bet on Packers vs. Cowboys on Sunday



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. bet365 is offering new users either $300 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or up to a $1,000 first bet safety net. DraftKings is giving new users $200 in bonus bets after new users bet at least $5 with their first wager, in addition to more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. At FanDuel, new users can claim $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins.

Both the BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provide bonus bets, but only if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics have the ability to get 20+ $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash if your first football bet loses on every Game Day from now until Oct. 12. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the aforementioned offers, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. At Caesars, new users can get 20 100% sportsbook profit boosts with a $1 bet.

Bettors can use any of these promotions for Packers vs. Cowboys on Sunday.

Packers vs. Cowboys betting preview, picks

Packers (-6.5) vs. Cowboys

There will be extra emotion in this game as Micah Parsons is returning to Dallas. The Cowboys will be without CeeDee Lamb (ankle), and that's a blow to the offense. Last season, the Packers went 8-4 ATS in non-division games. Green Bay has also won 10 of the last 11 games against the Cowboys. Five of these 10 wins have also been by seven or more points. SportsLine's model has the Packers covering the spread in 56% of simulations.

Over 46.5 total points

The last five games between these teams have finished with at least 58 total points. The Cowboys are 30th in the league in total defense (397.7) and 28th in scoring defense (30.7). Green Bay has scored 27 points in two games this season, with Jordan Love throwing for 663 yards and five touchdowns. Dallas' Dak Prescott has tossed 800 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys average 24.7 points per game. SportsLine's model projects these teams to score 51 points and has the over cashing in 56% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.