The Minnesota Vikings (1-0) are set to host the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) in Week 2 of Sunday Night Football. The Vikings are coming off a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1's Monday Night Football showdown. Meanwhile, the Falcons lost 23-20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South contest. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. According to the latest NFL odds, Minnesota is favored by three points, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Falcons vs. Vikings betting preview, picks

Falcons vs. Vikings (-3)

The Vikings are coming off an emotional win, where they scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally for the win. J.J. McCarthy seemed to settle in as the game went on. The Vikings went 6-2 ATS as the home team and 9-4-1 ATS coming off a win in 2024. Meanwhile, Atlanta went 2-5-1 ATS after a loss last season. Asking Michael Penix Jr. to come on the road and secure a win is a tall task in his fifth career start. SportsLine's model has the Vikings covering the spread in 67% of simulations.



Over 44.5 total points

These offenses have the skill players to put up points on the board. This game features Bijan Robinson and Justin Jefferson, who both scored touchdowns in Week 1. Despite coming out slow in the opener offensively, the Vikings still scored 27 points, and J.J. McCarthy seemed to settle in as the game went on. Michael Penix Jr. also had two total touchdowns, and that's without getting much from the ground game. SportsLine's model projects these teams to score 48 points and has the over cashing in 57% of simulations.

