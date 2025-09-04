The 2025 NFL season is officially underway as of Thursday, and we have a rare Friday night game in Week 1 with the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs facing off in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This means there are plenty of NFL player props to be made at BetMGM Sportsbook, especially given how much star power will be on display in this matchup between two AFC West rivals. Each squad is looking for more success in 2025 as the Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, while the Chargers made the playoffs under new head coach Jim Harbaugh but fell to the Houston Texans in the first round.

So which NFL player props should you be looking at when placing NFL bets at BetMGM for Friday's Chargers vs. Chiefs matchup in Brazil? Here are some of the best NFL player props for Friday.

Best NFL player props for Chargers vs. Chiefs

Both sides feature plenty of stars and big names on offense, which means there's no shortage of NFL betting options at BetMGM. Here are a few player props to keep an eye on in Friday's matchup.

Omarion Hampton anytime TD scorer (+120, BetMGM)

It's no secret that Harbaugh, a longtime head coach at the NFL and college levels, loves to run the ball. He turned Michigan into a powerhouse behind a dominant rushing attack, riding that to a national championship in 2023. He also used a great ground game in San Francisco during his time with the 49ers to make three NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl appearance. But during Harbaugh's first season with the Chargers, Los Angeles was 17th in total rushing yards but averaged just 4.1 yards a carry.

Gone are JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and in are Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton, the latter of whom was a first-round pick out of North Carolina in April's draft. Between the draft capital used on Hampton as well as Harris missing most of the offseason with an eye injury and averaging 3.9 yards per carry in his career, it would seem that Hampton will get a sizable opportunity to showcase his talents, especially early in the year.

The Chiefs have a stout rushing defense, allowing the eighth-fewest rushing yards last year, but Hampton has big-play ability and the Chargers should be able to move the ball between the run game and Justin Herbert using his arm to attack downfield.

Look for Hampton to make a statement and find the end zone in his first NFL contest and cash this NFL prop bet.

Travis Kelce anytime TD scorer (+160, BetMGM)

Travis Kelce didn't secure his fourth Super Bowl ring after the Chiefs fell to the Eagles, but he did give out a ring of his own this offseason with the news that he is engaged to superstar artist Taylor Swift. The Swifties love them some Kelce, and Kelce loves finding the end zone.

While Kelce has scored just eight touchdowns the last two regular seasons, he did score 12 in 2022, so he's not too far removed from a double-digit campaign. Retirement rumors also have been swirling around the star tight end, so perhaps he tries to go out with a bang with another memorable regular season.

Additionally, while Patrick Mahomes will have more rapport with second-year receiver Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice is suspended for the first six games of the year, meaning Mahomes could be looking to his longtime security blanket in Kelce early and often, especially in the red zone.

Patrick Mahomes Under 248.5 passing yards (-115, BetMGM)

Patrick Mahomes is still considered to be one of the best quarterbacks not just in the league, but all time, but he hasn't put up big numbers in recent years. The superstar actually finished with fewer than 4,000 yards for the first time in his career since taking over as Kansas City's full-time starter in 2018.

Mahomes' passing yardage prop line for this game is set at 248.5 yards, which is a bit high for a few reasons. First, he averaged 245.5 yards per game last year, the lowest total of his career. Second, the Chargers had the seventh-best pass defense in the NFL last year, allowing 206.9 per game. And third, Mahomes didn't clear this line in either of his two starts against Los Angeles last year.

The Chiefs have become more of a ground-and-pound team that really leans on its strong defense over the last two years, and the results certainly speak for themselves. This has caused some of Mahomes' once-lofty numbers to dip, which may frustrate bettors and Fantasy managers, but has been more than manageable for the Chiefs. Until we see Mahomes pick apart a very strong Chargers defense, the Under should be the play here at this current line.