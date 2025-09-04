The NFL is heading back to Brazil for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season after the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers played a thriller there in 2024. This year, it'll be a division showdown as the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs squaring off in Sao Paolo, which is technically costing L.A. one home game for the season. The Chiefs have dominated this AFC West rivalry of late, winning eight of the last 10 meetings and 21 of the last 30. Kansas City has won six in a row over the Chargers, but three of these games have seen both teams score fewer than 20 points. What does that mean for betting anytime touchdowns at Caesars Sportsbook for Friday's game? Here's some of our favorite anytime touchdown plays for Chiefs vs. Chargers in Week 1.

Najee Harris Anytime Touchdown (+200, Caesars)

Fantasy football managers are trying to determine whether Harris or rookie Omarion Hampton will serve as the lead running back in this offense. Hampton offers more upside and versatility, but Harris is a veteran who can be a bruising runner in short-yardage and goal-line situations. We know Jim Harbaugh wants to run the football, even with a quarterback like Justin Herbert under center. I do believe Hampton will get a majority of the snaps between the 20s, but Harris should see red-zone and goal-line touches. At this line, it's too tempting to pass up backing the veteran to find the end zone.

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown (+155, Caesars)

Unless you've avoided the Internet for the last few years, you know Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story. That relationship has turned into an engagement ahead of the 2025 season. Kelce looked out of sorts for much of 2024 and despite the Chiefs making the Super Bowl, there was a lot of talk about his focus being elsewhere. The veteran tight end is near the end of his career and this could be his last season, so I'm expecting him to at least start things off with some big games. He should shake off the underwhelming 2024 campaign with a touchdown to open 2025 and maybe break out a little Samba dance celebration.

Keenan Allen Anytime Touchdown (+285, Caesars)

Herbert threw 114 touchdown passes from 2020-23. Allen caught 25 (21.9%) of those scores despite missing 14 games. The veteran receiver never quite clicked in Chicago last season despite posting 744 yards and seven scores on 121 targets, and the market dried up for him in free agency. This is a nice reunion for a player who has been one of the most consistent producers in football but often gets knocked for his health issues. I think Herbert makes in a point to get Allen the football in this game. Even with Ladd McConkey serving as the Chargers' clear No. 1 receiver, Allen finding pay dirt is a strong possibility.