The weather outside for most NFL games on Christmas Eve is frightful, but some of the outfits we are seeing are so delightful. This year for the holidays football fans got the gift of a full slate of games on Dec. 24. We all must be on the good list this year, because we have 11 games to tune into today.

Many players chose to dress on theme today, which means we also get to see some great Christmas and holiday themed attire. With freezing temperatures for many games, some players are bundling up while others are embracing the cold.

Here is a look at some of the best outfits throughout the league:

"But what will I wear?!"

The best outfit of the day definitely goes to Juju Smith-Schuster, who dressed up as the Grinch. He did the Griddy as he walked out. Check it out:

Viktor, the Minnesota Vikings mascot, dressed in his best for the team's game against the New York Giants.

Santa! I know him!

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley went with a classy designer sweater look.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was all business for this trip, with a touch of holiday red in his outfit.

This is the smart way to dress for freezing temperatures:

Going shirtless in the snow, however, does not seem like the smartest choice, but it looks like it's working for David Njoku.