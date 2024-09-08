There is a lot to be excited for with the NFL regular season kicking off this week. The riveting storylines, the drama, the contract extensions, the highlights, the upsets and let's not forget, the pregame outfits.
Each week, after they are done going over tape, hitting the weight room, going over the game plan, doing a walk through and preparing for the upcoming game, the players have to prepare the fit they will walk into the stadium wearing.
Some players take this very seriously, and you can tell they put a lot of thought into the clothes and accessories they choose on game day.
Here is a look at some of the best Week 1 looks:
The Falcons are honoring victims of the recent school shooting with their warm-up shirts.
The entire @AtlantaFalcons team is wearing Apalachee High School t-shirts during pregame warm-ups to honor the victims of the recent school shooting. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7TefeYc9lz— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2024
Running back Saquon Barkley wore bright pink pants and then immediately scored three touchdowns in his Eagles debut. Coincidence? Or was it the power of the pink pants.
When you look good, you feel good, and when you feel good, you play good.
Jalen Hurts & Saquon Barkley.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 6, 2024
That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/572PGRiq3l
Stefon Diggs may have a new team, but his commitment to fashion hasn't changed.
Ready for his Texans debut 🤘 pic.twitter.com/lPSRBpPUEZ— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 8, 2024
One way rookie quarterback Caleb Williams expresses himself and shows his Bears pride is through his nails. For his NFL regular season debut, Williams put "#18 DA BEARS" in team colors on his nails. Love it or hate it, it makes a statement.
New nails for new QB1— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2024
"#18 DA BEARS" pic.twitter.com/zdBohsPCoN
Arriving in style isn't just the fit for Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. This vehicle alone earns him a spot on this list and the ascot only adds to the aura.
.@NBAxJay1 arriving in style, literally. 🏎️— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2024
(via @StaceyDales) pic.twitter.com/a0owLmDOhm
Vikings star Justin Jefferson looked locked in wearing a print on print set.
.@JJettas2 always brings it 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cWhaIL5Wse— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 8, 2024
I just hope next week Creed Humphrey has a shirt that says, "This is my shirt for the Bengals game."
.@creed_humphrey’s arrival fit is elite.— NFL (@NFL) September 5, 2024
“This is my shirt for the Ravens game.” 😂
📺: #Kickoff2024 – 8pm ET on NBC/Peacock
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/l7CSpRB8D6