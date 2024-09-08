There is a lot to be excited for with the NFL regular season kicking off this week. The riveting storylines, the drama, the contract extensions, the highlights, the upsets and let's not forget, the pregame outfits.

Each week, after they are done going over tape, hitting the weight room, going over the game plan, doing a walk through and preparing for the upcoming game, the players have to prepare the fit they will walk into the stadium wearing.

Some players take this very seriously, and you can tell they put a lot of thought into the clothes and accessories they choose on game day.

Here is a look at some of the best Week 1 looks:

The Falcons are honoring victims of the recent school shooting with their warm-up shirts.

Running back Saquon Barkley wore bright pink pants and then immediately scored three touchdowns in his Eagles debut. Coincidence? Or was it the power of the pink pants.

When you look good, you feel good, and when you feel good, you play good.

Stefon Diggs may have a new team, but his commitment to fashion hasn't changed.

One way rookie quarterback Caleb Williams expresses himself and shows his Bears pride is through his nails. For his NFL regular season debut, Williams put "#18 DA BEARS" in team colors on his nails. Love it or hate it, it makes a statement.

Arriving in style isn't just the fit for Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. This vehicle alone earns him a spot on this list and the ascot only adds to the aura.

Vikings star Justin Jefferson looked locked in wearing a print on print set.

I just hope next week Creed Humphrey has a shirt that says, "This is my shirt for the Bengals game."