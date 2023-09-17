It is Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season and last week many players not only brought their A-games to the field, but also when it came to their pregame looks. They have a lot to live up to this week and many players were up for the challenge, bringing their best fits before their games.

There are some solid divisional matchups this week, including Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins.

As we head into the 1 p.m. games on Sunday, some players are already in the front for best dressed of the day. Here is a look at some of the most interesting looks so far:

First, an outfit fit for a king:

The Jaguars' fans are dawning blue masks today and C.J. Gardner-Johnson is leading the way with his masked look:

Patrick Mahomes' brought out the monochrome suit for his birthday: