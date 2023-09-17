It is Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season and last week many players not only brought their A-games to the field, but also when it came to their pregame looks. They have a lot to live up to this week and many players were up for the challenge, bringing their best fits before their games.
There are some solid divisional matchups this week, including Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins.
As we head into the 1 p.m. games on Sunday, some players are already in the front for best dressed of the day. Here is a look at some of the most interesting looks so far:
First, an outfit fit for a king:
King Henry’s game day fit 🔥— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2023
(via @Titans) pic.twitter.com/QVsZER03GK
The Jaguars' fans are dawning blue masks today and C.J. Gardner-Johnson is leading the way with his masked look:
The Masked Man 😏 (via @lions) @CGJXXIII | #OnePride— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
📺: #SEAvsDET — 1pm ET on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QHNprrPiP1
Patrick Mahomes' brought out the monochrome suit for his birthday:
Does this count as a birthday suit? 🥳@PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/Pg96jbBBOx— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2023