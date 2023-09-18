Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season didn't disappoint on the field -- as we saw some crazy comebacks, and an amazing start from a rookie -- and neither did the fashion before the games.

First, an outfit fit for a king:

The Jaguars' fans are dawning blue masks today and C.J. Gardner-Johnson is leading the way with his masked look:

Patrick Mahomes' brought out the monochrome suit for his birthday:

Dak Prescott went with stripes. A lot of stripes. While I could have done without the vest, the suit is well tailored and Prescott not only pulled off the look, but also pulled off a win against the Jets.

These two get a spot in our best dressed for teammate coordination. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill both brought out the bright pants for Sunday Night Football. Do we think they called each other and discussed outfit options?

Daniel Jones looked dapper ahead of the Giants game against the Cardinals. "Look good, play good," worked for him, as he helped his team pull off a comeback to beat Arizona.

Lamar Jackson won today against the Bengals and won best chain on Sunday.