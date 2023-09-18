Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season didn't disappoint on the field -- as we saw some crazy comebacks, and an amazing start from a rookie -- and neither did the fashion before the games.
First, an outfit fit for a king:
King Henry’s game day fit 🔥— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2023
(via @Titans) pic.twitter.com/QVsZER03GK
The Jaguars' fans are dawning blue masks today and C.J. Gardner-Johnson is leading the way with his masked look:
The Masked Man 😏 (via @lions) @CGJXXIII | #OnePride— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
📺: #SEAvsDET — 1pm ET on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QHNprrPiP1
Patrick Mahomes' brought out the monochrome suit for his birthday:
Does this count as a birthday suit? 🥳@PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/Pg96jbBBOx— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2023
Dak Prescott went with stripes. A lot of stripes. While I could have done without the vest, the suit is well tailored and Prescott not only pulled off the look, but also pulled off a win against the Jets.
Sunday Stripes 👔#NYJvsDAL | @blockchain pic.twitter.com/q5WFYwNk21— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 17, 2023
These two get a spot in our best dressed for teammate coordination. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill both brought out the bright pants for Sunday Night Football. Do we think they called each other and discussed outfit options?
Got our bright pants, our bright pants on 🎶 @D1__JW | @cheetah— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
📺: #MIAvsNE -- 8:20pm PT on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/x0yDbJdL4g
Daniel Jones looked dapper ahead of the Giants game against the Cardinals. "Look good, play good," worked for him, as he helped his team pull off a comeback to beat Arizona.
DJ in the building pic.twitter.com/JM7nezDrgU— New York Giants (@Giants) September 17, 2023
Lamar Jackson won today against the Bengals and won best chain on Sunday.
QB1 @Lj_era8 in the building. pic.twitter.com/HueRKehDzz— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 17, 2023