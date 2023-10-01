Welcome to another installment of the best dressed players ahead of the Week 4 slate. Players brought out some very interesting looks to kick off October.

We saw some great games, from a Philadelphia Eagles divisional overtime win over the Washington Commanders, the Buffalo Bills defeating the Miami Dolphins by 28 and Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals losing another game, this time to the Tennessee Titans.

We also saw some great looks; here are some of the best:

Travis Kelce has been the topic of conversation through the entertainment and NFL world over his rumored relationship with singer Taylor Swift. Ahead of the Chiefs game against the Jets, which is expected to have the pop star in the building, the tight end brought out a brown suit with an 80's vibe and a Wayne's World hat.

Browns tight end David Njoku covered the facial burns he suffered this week in a household incident. He also wore an eye-catching outfit.

This look is ... unique to say the least. The cowboy boots really complete Lions defensive tackle Benito Jones' fit.

Spooky season is officially here and Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson's suit is on theme.

Speaking of spooky season, Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard's skeleton pants are a statement piece.

Joe Burrow is struggling on the field, but off the field the Bengals quarterback is bringing consistently fresh fits.

Dallis Flowers' pink pants with the pink accents in the shirt are giving Barbie vibes in the best way for the Colts cornerback.

The Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah continues to bring top level fashion each week.

Anthony Richardson and Michael Pittman Jr. are showing their friendship with matching shirts, inspired by Step Brothers.