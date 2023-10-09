You know what time it is: Best dressed in the league time. Each week we go through the pregame looks from players across all teams and decide who had the best showing.

The looks before games are always all over the fashion spectrum, with players looking like they are going to very different events than their teammates. Some are dressed to the nines, with luxury brands and formal looks, while others look like they are just headed to the gym or are hanging out at the house.

Whether it is an informal fit or more dressed up, players use their clothes as an expression of themselves.

So far this season, we have seem some standout, unique and bold looks from players. Let's take a look at the best dressed ahead of Week 5:

The Swifties are some of the most observant people on the planet and they incredibly find a way to link almost anything to the pop star. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is dating the 12-time Grammy winner, wore brown, velvet looking pants and the Swift fans noticed that they look similar to curtains in the back of a video from the Era's Tour singer.

Let's keep it here with the Chiefs and show quarterback Patrick Mahomes' pregame fit. He wore a three-piece suit and while I wish he went with a different tie, I love the combination of colors in the suit.

This is one of those looks that you will either love or hate. Each week we get a pregame fit that, whether it is positive or negative, it will get a reaction. It's slightly giving home sewing project, but I also think it somehow works on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. I can respect a player going bold and he continued with the bold theme down to the shoes.

Racing-style jackets are very in right now and the jacket Jameson Williams chose combined the cool look of that style while also looking expensive. The color scheme and how the jacket fits elevate the fit.

Anyone who matches their accessories to their outfit gets extra points from me. Jeremy Chinn's bag was the same print as his shirt and both had a warm, fall feel.

Team general managers do not usually get a spot in these posts, but how could we ignore this top-notch look? Titans GM Ran Carthon's look was 10/10 from the suit down to the shoes. It was well tailored and the shirt color choice under the jacket was the perfect contrast and tied in with the trendy sneakers.