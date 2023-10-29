It is the weekend before Halloween and many players were in the holiday mood. Ahead of the Week 8 games, some players decided to trade in their pregame fashion for costumes.
Every year there are players who go all out with costumes and this year was nothing new. From spooky, to funny, to just normal fashion fits and everything in between, here are some of the best looks across the league:
Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard went as ... well, no one is entirely sure, but he certainly committed.
First person to guess what @AllenLazard is for Halloween wins a piece of candy 😂— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
The Joker was a popular costume this year. Cordarrelle Patterson brought out the purple trench coat for this look.
The Joker@ceeflashpee84 | @AtlantaFalcons— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
Jets linebacker Quincy Williams gave a convincing performance as the Joker.
Why so serious, @quincywilliams_? 🃏— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
"What doesn't kill you simply makes you stranger!" — The Dark Knight
Let's put a smile on that face. https://t.co/jdAeAssCFQ pic.twitter.com/4NUI49YcZl— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
Jets' Garrett Wilson is in a costume of a Marvel superhero out of costume. It's a clever way to get away with not really wearing a costume.
"I'm Miles Morales... out of costume." 😂 @GarrettWilson_V— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went as an orange, or he's just rocking a bright monochromatic look, in Halloween colors, down to the shoes.
🔒@JoeyB pic.twitter.com/JmPjHrplHF— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 29, 2023
His other look was out of this world.
We always knew he wasn't human pic.twitter.com/JHv5aJn4GJ— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 29, 2023
Group costumes are always fun and this one is inspired by anime villains.
Here comes the Akatsuki. ⚔️— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
