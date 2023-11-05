Last week, we got some fun fits with Halloween in full swing. With the holiday behind us, we are back to our normal pregame looks in Week 9. The first game of Sunday's slate was in Frankfurt, Germany, for an AFC showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. Some of the players got into theme ahead of the game, wearing some Germany-style fits.

We got some great looks this week, but we had to pick just a few to be the best of the best. Here are some of the best looks from Week 9:

I am always here for a themed outfit, so Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott gets props for his look.

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson is channeling his inner Kobe Bryant.

Travis Kelce looks sleek in his pattern-on-pattern coord.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was playing hide-and-seek with the camera person, but during the time where we could see him, he had a clean look with a leather jacket and jeans.

This cleat game is strong.

The Browns did not come to play with their fits today. Collectively they had some great pregame looks.