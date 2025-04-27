The dust has settled on the 2025 NFL Draft, thus ending the last major window for roster construction this offseason. That said, there are plenty of notable veterans still on the free agent market and looking for a team for the upcoming year. Now that the draft has concluded, it presents an opportunity for them to finally get situated as organizations look to fill up any remaining holes that they could not fill over the previous three days in Green Bay.

Below, we'll highlight some of the more notable free agents and present them with a potential landing spot now that the draft is in the rearview mirror.

Potential landing spot: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh did draft Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round of the draft, but that should hardly impact how the team's continued pursuit/courting of Aaron Rodgers. Along with Howard, the club has Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson on the quarterback depth chart, so there is still a massive need to add someone of Rodgers' caliber who can come in as the starter. Nothing they did over the draft weekend should change how Rodgers should feel about potentially heading to Pittsburgh.

Potential landing spot: Chicago Bears

The Bears added a ton of pieces on offense early in the draft, but none came in the backfield. Chicago did select running back Kyle Monangai out of Rutgers in the seventh round, but the club could still use some veteran experience to pair with D'Andre Swift. Dobbins likely can't head back to the Chargers, whom he started 11 games for in 2024, after the team signed Najee Harris in free agency and then added Omarion Hampton with the 22nd overall pick in the first round. With that in mind, Dobbins landing in Chicago in a running back-friendly offense led by Ben Johnson would be quite the development for the 26-year-old.

Potential landing spot: Denver Broncos

The Cleveland Browns doubled down at the running back position, adding Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins in the second round and Tennessee's Dylan Sampson in the fourth. While still possible, that doesn't pave the clearest path for Chubb to return to the Browns in 2025. If he were to explore other destinations, the Broncos are an intriguing spot for the veteran. The organization did add RJ Harvey in the second round out of UCF, but Chubb could come aboard and add some depth to the backfield alongside Jaleel McLaughlin.

Potential landing spot: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas was looked at as a contender to select a wide receiver somewhere within the first couple of days of the NFL Draft, but it never came to fruition. Instead, the Cowboys drafted Alabama interior lineman Tyler Booker in the first round and used their Day 2 selections to address the defensive side of the ball. In fact, the Cowboys didn't bring in a single wide receiver via the draft, so they still have a clear need to add a complementary piece opposite of CeeDee Lamb. With that in mind, why not pursue a possible reunion with Amari Cooper, who spent four seasons with Dallas earlier in his career?

While Cooper split time between the Browns and Bills last season and had lackluster numbers, he should be able to come in and contribute, especially thanks to an already-established rapport with Dak Prescott.

Potential landing spot: Buffalo Bills

The door seems to be shut for Allen to go back to the Chicago Bears after the team added Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III on Day 2 of the draft. Looking elsewhere, the Buffalo Bills present a solid landing spot for multiple reasons. First, Allen would pair himself with reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, so he'd have elite quarterback play at his disposal. Because of the presence of Allen, Buffalo is also in the thick of a Super Bowl window, giving Allen an opportunity to compete for a championship. While the team did sign Josh Palmer in free agency, the Bills also could use another veteran receiver to help bring along Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir.

Potential landing spot: Detroit Lions

The Lions brought in defensive tackle Tyleik Williams in the first round of the draft, but could still use another pass rusher opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit did add Boise State edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein, but he was a sixth-rounder, so the expectation shouldn't be too high out of the gate. That's where Judon could fit in nicely. After being traded by the Patriots just before the start of last season, Judon posted 5.5 sacks for the Falcons in 2024.

Potential landing spot: Cincinnati Bengals

This has been a pairing that has been speculated long before the draft, with Simmons himself mentioning the Bengals as a possible free agent fit earlier this offseason. Cincinnati did add some much-needed pieces on defense, but largely came along the front seven. It didn't add a safety in the draft, so there isn't anyone blocking a possible roster spot. The four-time All-Pro safety had two interceptions and seven pass breakups during his lone season with Atlanta in 2024.