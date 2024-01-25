The best home entertainment setup for watching this weekend's NFL Championship games

TCL, Bose, Govee

The NFL Championship games are just days away, with the Super Bowl following closely behind on Feb. 11, 2024. During these games, millions of people will be at home, glued to their couches, watching the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers strive for victory. If you plan to be one of those fans, it's not too late to upgrade your home entertainment setup.

The best teams demand the best home theater setups. That's why our in-house consumer tech experts curated this dream TV home entertainment system bundle including a 4K OLED TV, surround-sound audio system and smart lighting that will set you back less than $3,000, all in. But it'll still create an immersive experience that'll make you feel as if you're sitting in the VIP section of the stadium.

All of this gear can be ordered online from Amazon and shipped directly to your door, with plenty of time to set it all up before the next game. So this year, don't just watch the big game -- experience it on a large size screen with smart lighting and audio that completely surrounds you.

Our TV pick: 75-inch TCL Q Series 4K QLED TV ($1,300)

TCL

The 2023 model of this TCL 75-inch Q Series QLED smart TV (75QM85OG) offers all of the features, functions and picture quality you'll want when watching the NFL Championship game and Super Bowl. The 4K resolution QLED display offers a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, so it's easy to see. Sports fans will especially appreciate the 120Hz refresh rate, which ensures the fast-paced action of the game is crisp and clear. (The fast refresh is also great for gaming.)

Because the TV supports the GoogleTV OS, simple interface gives you easy access to all of the streaming services you subscribe to. The TV comes with a voice remote (with Google Assistant integration), so you can use voice commands to control the TV and other compatible smart gear that's installed throughout your home.

Just in time for the NFL Championship game and the Super Bowl, Amazon has slashed the price of this current model smart TV by 43% -- you'll pay just $1,300. Now that this TV is on sale, you'll be hard pressed to snag a better deal on a mid-range, 75-inch, 4K smart TV with the same hardware configuration.

For even more TV options, we suggest checking out our coverage of the best TVs for watching football.

Our audio pick: Bose Smart Soundbar 200 system ($1,297)

Amazon

Since the speakers built into most big-screen TVs don't offer the immersive, theater-like experience that so many people crave, we recommend connecting a Bose Home Theater System to the TCL 75-inch Q Series smart TV above.

This surround sound system features the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 as its centerpiece. It also includes the Bose Bass Module 500 for a subwoofer and two Bose wireless surround sound speakers. As a bundle, these audio components offer fully immersive sound that supports Dolby Atmos. We love that the soundbar offers Bose's proprietary TrueSpace technology that uses upward firing transducers to deliver extremely powerful and clear sound for a soundbar of its size (just 27.3 x 2.2 inches).

The sound system can be controlled using the supplied remote control or the Bose Music app on your smartphone. It also supports voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

This home theater package is currently $1,297 at Amazon, reduced from $1,397.

For even more options, check out our picks for the best TV soundbars.

If you want to go all-out with a Bose surround sound system for your new TV, you can't go wrong with the company's Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar ($899), combined with the Bose Bass Module 700 ($849) and a pair of Bose Surround Speakers ($399). Together, these audio components generate a cutting-edge surround sound system that fully utilizes the proprietary speaker technology that Bose is famous for.

Our lighting pick: Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 ($125)

Govee

By attaching the Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 system to your new TV, you'll enjoy an even more visually immersive viewing experience. The included cameras evaluate the colors of what you're watching in real time, mimicking them in real time on a 16.4-foot smart light strip. The strip gets attached to the outer edge on the back of your TV, so the LED lights are able to bounce bright colors against the wall behind it. In addition to allowing the camera to adjust the colors, the Govee mobile app allows you to custom select color patterns or animation sequences.

When ordering, make sure you choose the version of the Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 system that's designed to fit your TV.

This smart lighting system is currently on sale at Govee, but Amazon has the best price. You'll pay just $125 after coupon, reduced from $160.

For even more advice on choosing the best tablet, Android-based tablet, Apple iPad, tablet for kids, desktop computer, wireless headphones or earbuds, laptop computer, budget-friendly laptop computer, Chromebook, Android smartphone or cell phone, be sure to check out the extensive and continuously updated tech coverage at CBS News Essentials.