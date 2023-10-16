Week 6 of the NFL season is nearly wrapped, with just one game left on the slate. Tonight we have a "Monday Night Football'' matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Before we see the looks from the players participating in tonight's game, let's take a look at who has brought the heat so far.

There are some players you can always rely on to have interesting outfits and each week I look forward to seeing what some of the more fashion forward players bring to the table.

Here are some of the best looks from Week 6:

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of those players who you can always tell put a lot of thought in their outfit. This week he went with a denim look that is giving me 90's vibes.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is embracing the fall weather and went with a multi-patterned sweater with jeans that brought out the colors of the top.

This week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wore their creamsicle jerseys for the first time in 21 years. Quarterback Baker Mayfield coordinated his pregame look with the uniform of the day and brought out this classic jacket.

Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross was back on the field this week and made his entrance with this stylish bomber jacket.

The Buffalo Bills brought out some solid looks ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs went with a puffy winter coat and unique pants, while quarterback Josh Allen went with a more simple look of a jacket and a Bills hat.