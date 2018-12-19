Best NFL football knockout and survivor pool picks for Week 16: Avoid the Colts

With just two weeks left in the season, there aren't many locks available in most NFL survivor pools. But there are gems to be unearthed, especially if you've incorporated a strategy that looks past the week right in front of you. Picking the right team at the right time is key -- lasting deep into the season isn't about just picking the biggest favorite. Just ask favorites like the Patriots (-2.5) and Jaguars (-7.5), who lost outright last week. So before making your NFL Week 16 Survivor Pool picks, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say. The national sportswriter, who has reported from seven Super Bowls, has his finger on the pulse of the league, and he's developed a reputation as a Survivor Pool master.

Tierney excels both against the spread and straight up. The past two seasons, he hit on nearly 65 percent of his straight-up NFL office pool picks (330-180-2), beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch.com.

Tierney is an amazing 138-84 picking every NFL game straight up in 2018. Now, Tierney has studied the matchups and locked in his optimal Week 16 NFL Survivor Pool pick, in which you need to pick one team each week to win but cannot select the same team twice in a season. This week, we can tell you he's not going with the Colts, a nine-point home favorite against the Giants.

Indy (8-6) is playing for its playoff lives with two weeks to go, on the outside of the AFC but with a realistic shot of qualifying if it wins out. No team is as hot as the Colts, who have won seven of eight, including a 23-0 beatdown of the Cowboys last week.

Meanwhile, a bad season got worst last Sunday for the Giants (5-9) in a 17-0 blanking by the Titans. But that was a rare power outage for a New York offense that had averaged 31.4 points the previous five games.

The ground games on both sides of the ball have been an issue, but the Giants rank 12th in passing (271 yards per game) and in defending the pass (249). That matches up well with the Colts' strengths -- they're ninth passing and 15th defending it. If the Giants can regain the form of two weeks ago, they can stay close in Indy.

Tierney says there is a better option out there for Week 16, and it's a surprising team you're not even thinking about. He is revealing a confident pick that also sets you up well for the final week of the season. The time to pick this team is right now, and he's sharing his play over at SportsLine.

So which highly surprising team is a must-back in your Week 16 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team will survive and advance, all from the man who has hit on nearly 65 percent of his straight-up NFL office pool picks the past two seasons.