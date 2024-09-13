Many NFL survivor pool picks lost in Week 1 after the Patriots, Steelers and Cowboys all won outright as underdogs. For those who hit their first NFL survivor picks of the season, it's on to Week 2 of the NFL schedule, and there are plenty of games to evaluate. The Week 2 NFL schedule features multiple division-rivalries that could go either way, meaning you may want to look elsewhere when finalizing your Week 2 NFL knockout pool picks.

The latest Week 2 NFL odds list the Ravens (-8.5), Lions (-7.5), Eagles (-6.5), Texans (-6.5), and Cowboys (-6) as this week's largest favorites. The Jets, meanwhile, are laying 3.5 points against the Titans on the road despite suffering a 32-19 defeat in their season-opener. Where should you turn for your Week 2 NFL eliminator pool picks? Before finalizing any Week 2 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. In Week 1, the model recommended the Saints as its top survivor pick. New Orleans won in 79% of SportsLine's simulations, and the Saints dominated Carolina, 47-10, in what was the most lopsided game of the opening week.

In Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Seahawks, even though they are coming off a victory and are 3.5-point favorites over the New England Patriots. The Seahawks walked away with a 26-20 victory over the Denver Broncos at home in Week 1 thanks to a strong showing from running back Kenneth Walker III.

Walker III recorded 20 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown in last week's win, but it'll be tough to find running lanes against New England's defensive front on Sunday. The Patriots gave up just 70 rushing yards in last week's victory over the Bengals, the third fewest in the NFL. New England finished last season ranked fourth in rush defense, giving up only 93.2 rushing yards per game. With other favorable matchups on the Week 2 schedule, SportsLine's model is fading the Seahawks this week for NFL survivor pools. See which team to pick instead here.

