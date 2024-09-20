The Carolina Panthers continue to be a target of NFL survivor pool picks, and that won't be any different in Week 3. Carolina has lost 10 consecutive games on the road and now the Panthers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. This could be the perfect time to use the Raiders in your NFL knockout pool picks given they're coming off an impressive win on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. The Panthers benched former No.1 overall pick Bryce Young this week and will turn to veteran quarterback Andy Dalton on Sunday.

The Raiders are 5-1 against the spread in their past six games and are favored by five points according to the latest Week 3 NFL odds. Las Vegas could be a popular pick for Week 3 eliminator pool picks given Carolina's struggles on the road.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks.

In Week 1, the model recommended the Saints as its top survivor pick. New Orleans won in 79% of SportsLine's simulations, and the Saints dominated Carolina, 47-10, in what was the most lopsided game of the opening week. Then in Week 2, the model recommended the Chargers, who were also picked to win in 79% of simulations, and L.A. also manhandled the Panthers, 26-3.

In Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Chiefs (-3, 46.5) versus Atlanta, even though the reigning champs have started off 2-0, with wins over preseason Super Bowl contenders in the Ravens and Bengals. Quarterback Kirk Cousins looked sharp in that matchup, completing 20 of 29 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Bijan Robinson was also extremely productive despite not finding the end zone, finishing with 14 carries for 97 yards.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs could be in a letdown spot given that they've played the Ravens and Bengals in the first two weeks. In addition, Kansas City is 1-4-1 against the spread in their last six games against an opponent from the NFC South. With Kansas City set to play its first road game of the season, the model advises to save the Chiefs for later in the year.

