Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks for Week 1, 2019

The 2019 NFL season is finally here, and for those who play in survivor pools, that means all 32 teams are in the mix in Week 1. But blindly going with the favorite as one of your top NFL survivor picks doesn't always work. Just ask those who went that route in Week 1 of the 2018 season, taking the Saints as double-digit favorites over the Buccaneers. The result: Tampa shocked New Orleans, 48-40. Picking the right team at the right time is key, and lasting deep into the season isn't about just looking at the biggest spread. So before making your NFL Week 1 knockout pool picks, you'll want to see the results from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times.

That strategy has helped the model become an authority at NFL survivor pool picks, which calls for picking one team to win each week, but never picking the same one twice. It's not how much you win by in a survivor pool. Simply, it's about picking a winner and moving on, and sometimes saving the biggest favorite for a future week.

This model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It nailed its top-rated NFL picks in 2018-19, finishing the season on a sizzling 16-6 run. For the year, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks (20-8 against the spread), extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.

The model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three years running. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it's revealing the optimal survivor pool pick for Week 1 of the NFL's 100th season. We can tell you the model is not going with the Seahawks, even though they're 9.5-point home favorites against the Bengals.

Seattle is tough to beat at home, but Cincinnati keeps games close too. In fact, half its losses last year were by eight points or fewer. The Bengals may be in position to pull off the outright upset with Andy Dalton and Joe Mixon as a potentially potent QB-RB combo, even without wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle).

The Seahawks win a solid 74 percent of the computer model's simulations, but the model is saving Seattle for one of its football survivor pool picks in a future week.

