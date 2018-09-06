Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks for Week 1

With Week 1 of the NFL season finally here, every team is available to pick in a Survivor Pool. But lasting long isn't about just picking the biggest favorite each week. Mike Tierney isn't just looking at the team with the biggest spread. He's thinking ahead to future weeks as well. Before you making your NFL picks for your Survivor Pool, you'll first want to hear what he's thinking. A national sportswriter whose work has appeared in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, he has reported from seven Super Bowls. He has his finger on the pulse of the league.

Tierney excels both against the spread and straight up. Two seasons ago, he went 166-88-2 in straight-up NFL office pool picks, beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch.com.

With the 2018 NFL season finally here, Tierney has studied the matchups and locked in his first NFL survivor pool pick, in which you need to pick one team each week to win but cannot pick the same team twice in a season. He's sharing his selection over at SportsLine.

For Week 1, Tierney knows there are six teams favored by 6.5 points or fewer. But he has zeroed in on the best pick that not only has a strong chance to win, but also sets up pool picks for the coming weeks.

We can tell you Tierney is not going with the Packers (-7.5), who are hosting the rival Bears on Sunday night. Instead, he's picking another solid favorite that might not have many more opportunities to be chosen for a Survivor Pool.

The time to pick this team is right now, and he's sharing those details over at SportsLine.

So what is Mike Tierney's survivor pool play of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which team will survive and advance, all from the man who went 166-88-2 in straight-up office pool picks last season, and find out.