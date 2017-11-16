Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks for Week 11
National sports writer Mike Tierney tells you who to pick in your Week 11 football survivor pool
If you've made it this far in your NFL survivor pool this season, kudos. It's been a wild and crazy season. But now it's getting really tough. Time to get the edge to lead you into the home stretch.
No one knows the NFL like SportsLine expert Mike "Top Dog" Tierney. A national sportswriter whose work has appeared in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, he has reported from seven Super Bowls. He has his finger on the pulse of the league.
Tierney excels both against the spread and straight-up. Last season, he went 166-88-2 in straight-up NFL office pool picks, beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch.com. This season, he's 32 games above .500 picking straight-up.
With Week 11 on the horizon, Tierney has studied the matchups and locked in his NFL survivor pool pick. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.
Last week, Tierney's patience paid off. He kept the Los Angeles Rams in his back pocket for the right time. He finally played the Rams, and Jared Goff and company rolled the Texans 33-7.
He chose the Rams (-11.5 over Houston) over three other teams with double-digit point spreads.
For Week 11, he knows many people will gravitate toward the Chiefs, a double-digit favorite against the one-win Giants. But he's not one of them. The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games and now go on the road to New York.
And of course there's the "any team playing the Browns" card, but he's hesitant about it this week, too. He was nearly burned by that strategy when he took the Steelers in Week 1. This week, the Browns get the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the game is in Cleveland where there's a chance of snow.
Instead, Tierney is going with a hot team he expects to keep it going, a Super Bowl contender that, like the Rams, he's kept locked up until the right time.
That right time is now, and he's sharing which team it is over at SportsLine.
So what is Mike Tierney's survivor pool play of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which team will survive and advance, all from the man who went 166-88-2 in straight-up office pool picks last season, and find out.
