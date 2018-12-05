Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks for Week 14: Fade the Texans

Entering Week 14, the options are quickly drying up when it comes to NFL Survivor Pool picks. But there are gems to be unearthed, especially if you've incorporated a strategy that takes the past, present and future into account. Picking the right team at the right time is key, and lasting deep into the season isn't about just picking the biggest favorite. So before making your NFL Week 14 Survivor Pool picks, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say. The national sportswriter who has reported from seven Super Bowls has his finger on the pulse of the league, and he's developed a reputation as a Survivor Pool master.

Tierney excels both against the spread and straight-up. The past two seasons, he hit on nearly 65 percent of his straight-up NFL office pool picks (330-180-2), beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch.com. In addition, he is an amazing 122-68 picking every NFL game straight-up in 2018.

Now, Tierney has studied the matchups and locked in his optimal Week 14 NFL Survivor Pool pick, in which you need to pick one team each week to win but cannot select the same team twice in a season. This week, we can tell you he's not going with the Texans, a home favorite against the Colts.

The Texans kept the train going last week, pounding the Browns 29-13 for their ninth win in a row. They're the first team in NFL history to win nine straight after opening a season 0-3.

Running back Lamar Miller has had a big boost in production. He has 876 yards at 5.0 per carry for the Texans, who average 141 rushing yards per game, second-most in the league. They potentially face the Colts at the right time, too. Indianapolis had won five in a row before bowing 6-0 to the Jaguars last Sunday.

But that was an anomaly, and Tierney is staying away. Behind quarterback Andrew Luck, the Colts still rank No. 12 in total offense, No. 10 in total defense, and they're No. 4 against the run, providing a key test for Miller and Houston's run-first offensive plan.

