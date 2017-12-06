Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks for Week 14

If you've made it this far in your NFL survivor pool, you've done something right in an unpredictable season. But now it's getting really tough. It's time to gain an edge for the home stretch.

No one knows the NFL like SportsLine expert Mike Tierney. A national sportswriter whose work has appeared in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, he has reported from seven Super Bowls. He has his finger on the pulse of the league.

Tierney excels against the spread and straight up. Last season, he went 166-88-2 in straight-up NFL office pool picks, beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch.com. And he's 52 games above .500 this season.

With Week 14 quickly approaching, Tierney has studied the matchups and locked in his NFL survivor pool pick. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.

The Chargers scored easily for Tierney last week -- as they did for the majority for survivalists -- against the Browns. NFL Survivor Grid, which tracks three pools, found that a whopping 56 percent of entrants went with the Chargers. Only one other squad hit double-digits -- barely. Ten percent relied on Jacksonville, followed by nine on Oakland.

This week, there are some big favorites, including the Patriots with a huge 11-point spread on the road against the Dolphins. But Tierney has already taken New England. At this late stage, who hasn't?

Perhaps you're among the few football followers on the planet who regard New England as overrated and too risky week after week. If either applies, consider yourself lucky. Get off your duff and grab them for Week 14. Now.

And if you haven't spent your pick on the Steelers, it might be a surprise to know that Tierney is shying away from going with Pittsburgh, which is a five-point favorite at home against division-rival Baltimore. The Ravens are 6-4 straight up against the Steelers in the past 10 meetings and have won two of their past three games at Heinz Field.

Tierney would also consider the Chargers as six-point favorites against the Redskins, but he just used his pick on Los Angeles last week.

Tierney has had his Week 14 pick pegged for a while and knows there's an alarming statistic that ultimately leads to this team surviving Week 14. And he's sharing what it is, and who to back, over at SportsLine.

So what is Mike Tierney's survivor pool play of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which team will survive and advance, all from the man who went 166-88-2 in straight-up office pool picks last season, and find out.